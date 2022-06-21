In this scenario, you’re not the bad guy. Just a novice at being used.

Reader’s Commentary

“I read your column regularly, enjoy it very much. I also agree with you 99 per cent of the time. This is a rare time when I’m unsure (May 26):

“A man had written to you about his girlfriend. (Ellie: No, it was a letter from a woman. The two friends had enjoyed shared interests and outings.)

“Now, that friend ‘can't stop talking about her past relationship.’

“So, the letter-writer’s frustrated by her formerly-interesting companion’s constant ‘analyzing every little thing her past boyfriend ever said to her.’

“Your unusually harsh, one-sided response was to admonish the dumped girlfriend for being self-serving: ‘True friendship is a two-way gift, not a one-way route to only satisfying your own self-interest.’

“So, who’s actually at fault? To continue unloading these unresolved feelings on her friend after several months does seem unfair.

“The listener’s been supportive but has had enough. Perhaps she could’ve gently suggested professional counselling to help her friend move on.

“You’re normally a voice of such logic, reason and fairness that I find your advice here to be inconsistent with those qualities.”

Confused Reader with Good Wishes

A:Good wishes are a kind way of saying we can agree to disagree.

It’s my fault that you didn’t realize that the letter-writer is a female annoyed at the constant complaining of her otherwise companionable girlfriend. (There’s no new male involved.)

In order to maintain the anonymity I promise letter-writers, I wasn’t clear enough on some distinctions — e.g. there were two women friends, one ongoing sob story, and many unresolved, frustrating feelings.

Let’s hope that the two women can focus again on good times together and shared interests.

Ellie’s tip of the day

When caught in a stranger’s public flirting display, know that it’s about their bad behaviour, not yours.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.