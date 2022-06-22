But the more important relationship requiring attention is that of mother and newborn.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, most new moms experience postpartum “baby blues” after childbirth (commonly including mood swings, crying spells, anxiety and difficulty sleeping). It can happen within the first two to three days after delivery, and may last for up to two weeks.

But some new moms experience a more severe, long-lasting form of depression known as postpartum depression. Rarely, an extreme mood disorder called postpartum psychosis also may develop.

The website advises women directly: “Postpartum depression isn’t a character flaw or a weakness. Sometimes it’s simply a complication of giving birth. If you have postpartum depression, prompt treatment can help you manage your symptoms and help you bond with your baby.” Text your brother again, saying that you’re wishing everyone in his family well.

Reader’s Commentary Regarding the “Complicated Friend” (June 3):

“Author Gary Chapman has the best books on relationships and love languages, even including one directed to teens. They are spot on and so helpful.

“The information would go deeper for the reader and give her helpful suggestions to manoeuvre forward with this sometimes difficult situation. It may be something she can research.”

Reader No. 2: Regarding advice from the other friends of the letter-writer:

“She says ‘(They) tell me to develop a stronger relationship with her one-on-one.’ But, as a reader, I think it’s time to do a serious pro-con (cost-benefit) evaluation and analysis of this friendship group.

“Maybe start with some slight separation/distancing from the difficult person. Your slight separation may generate constructive discussion.

“Or, it’ll confirm that this ‘friendship group’ isn’t for you.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

All relationships can have weak spots. When a sibling’s involved, emotions can go deep. Tread carefully.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.