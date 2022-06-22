King Tweety

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated G, DVD

King Tweety is a full-length, animated film from Warner Bros. that the entire family can enjoy together. Tweety becomes royalty of the Canary Islands when the queen mysteriously disappears. Tweety just so happens to be next in line for the crown and he brings with him Sylvester and Granny.

Sylvester enjoys life being a companion of the King, so when he uncovers a sinister plot to remove Tweety for good he springs into action showing loyalty to his feathered friend.

There aren’t many movies that families can enjoy together and this G rated, animated film is entertaining for all ages. Complementing the approximately 80-minute movie are three bonus cartoons – “Something Fishy Around Here”, “The Maltese Canary” and “The Cat Who Knew Too Much.”

Billions: Season Six

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, DVD, 4 discs

I wasn’t sure if I’d enjoy the sixth season of Billions without Damian Lewis’ character Bobby Axelrod, but this season is very good as Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), the Attorney General of New York, faces off against billionaire Michael Prince (Corey Stoll.) And it appears that Chuck has met his match as he takes on those with obscene amounts of money.

Season six sees Prince win the support of the majority of employees of Axe’s former company, including “Wags” (David Costabile), and he even hires Kate Sacker (Condola Rashad) away from Chuck. Chuck is able to find an impressive replacement with Daevisha Mahar (Sakina Jaffrey.)

Much of the show’s sixth season involves Prince’s attempts to bring the Olympics to New York and he is willing to spend a lot of money to make this happen. But he has to ensure that Chuck doesn’t find anything illegal in his pursuit of the Olympics. Unfortunately, Chuck’s determination to take Prince down results in his losing his job.