She wrote, “Everything was going well. We were smiling, talking easily, and then Shaun said, quite earnestly, ‘You should meet my boss.’ I said ‘Your boss?’ He said that we had so much in common, and that his boss was a really cool guy and that I would like him.” Monique thought it was “kind of cool” that Shaun was “already thinking about how I would get along with his co-workers. But then he added that his boss had recently ended things with his girlfriend and wanted to ‘get out there,’ and I realized that he was trying to set me up. While on a date with me!”

Monique felt naive and wrote, “I am pretty sure my response was an awkward laugh and an eye-roll. Like, what was I supposed to say in that moment?!”

Shaun’s approach was awkward, but “Samir’s” was worse: instead of offering to set up his date, he asked to be set up — sort of.

When “Valerie” met up with Samir after they reconnected on Facebook, she wrote, “It was great to see him. He looked really good. The conversation was great, as we had a lot to talk about.” She wasn’t sure if she was attracted to him, but “I did feel happy that for once I was out with someone who I was confident was not a ‘Criminal Minds’-type suspect.”

Weirdly, as the date went on, “the awkwardness grew. Usually, the opposite happens.” As Valerie “started to feel like we were both in the friend zone,” Samir asked Valerie why she didn’t bring her good friend “Nina” that night. Valerie “felt kind of gross” and wrote, “I wondered if he was so awkward with the situation that he suddenly didn’t want this to be an actual date, even though he had confirmed that it was before we went out. Or maybe he picked up on the fact that I wasn’t completely feeling it, so he pivoted to save face.” Either way!

“Meghan” and “Francesco” messaged back and forth, and decided to meet up to work out together. Meghan wrote, “Gym dates are hit or miss. They’re a casual way to see if there’s any chemistry between you, and have the potential to be really fun and flirty — he gets to see you in tight clothes and spot you if you’re lifting heavy. But it can be awkward.”

It can also take “just friends” date behaviour to the next level. Francesco was “good-looking, but not exactly my type.” Meghan wrote, “He asked me what muscle group I was training that day. I told him I was doing shoulders, assuming he would do the same so that we could work out together. Instead he said, ‘Cool, I’m doing legs’ and went off to do his own thing. I thought that was rude — I had travelled almost an hour to come to his gym.”

It never got “fun and flirty,” it turns out: Meghan wrote, “I caught his eye from across the room a few times, but that was it. He texted me when he was ready to go.” Francesco eventually made a move, but only after he invited Meghan over to his place to watch a movie, and did the most “just friends” thing of all: he actually watched the movie.

Want to be a dating diarist? Email datingdiariescontact@gmail.com