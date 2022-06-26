The chapter “Motherhood, Acting, and Art” looks at Buffy Sainte-Marie’s important work on the show Sesame Street along with her art and other ventures including creating educational materials about Native American education for teachers and students. You can learn more about this project – the Cradleboard Teaching Project – online at www.cradleboard.org

A teacher, Sainte-Marie spent considerable time on the “Cradleboard Teaching Project” which helps “…children grow through cross-cultural communication while having a unique opportunity to access engaging, accurate, enriching, core curriculum units that met appropriate standards for elementary, middle, and high school grade levels.”

For her illustrious career and helping others Buffy Sainte-Marie has been acknowledged with numerous awards including being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, winning a Gemini Award and becoming an Officer of the Order of Canada – “the highest civilian honour in Canada.”

Buffy Sainte-Marie: It’s My Way is an interesting biography about an impressive person whose life has benefited so many.

Hey Little Rockabye: A Lullaby for Pet Adoption

Buffy Sainte-Marie, illustrated by Ben Hodson

Greystone Kids

2020, 32 pages

ISBN: 9781771644822

all ages

Buffy Sainte-Marie is many things including being a musician, an author, an activist and an educator through which she helps many and makes the world a better place. In this delightful children’s picture book – which is a song – she uses her words and music to tell the story of a young girl who wants to adopt a puppy from the local animal shelter. The inspirational song/book provides the important message that the best animal companion to get is one who is in need of a home! The picture book is nicely illustrated by Ben Hodson.

At the back of the book there is the words and music to Hey Little Rockabye along with an “Author’s Note” about Buffy Sainte-Marie’s song that she sings “…to all my animals when I first welcome them home. I have had lots of pets: dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens from my local shelter; more than thirty goats and their kids; and the most wonderful horse in the world who lived to be forty-six years old. All of them have been rescues who needed a home and they each have filled me with special joy.”

Hey Little Rockabye is a wonderful book for all ages.

