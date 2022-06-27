Been to a bakery or restaurant lately? It’s wild how prices have climbed. This is your nudge to make your coffee, lunches and dinners at home (you might benefit from learning how to cook if you’re stumped for meal ideas). Following this train of thought, you can host your friends and family versus going out, do potlucks or fire up that BBQ. If you find yourself needing to meet a pal for a meal, downsize the event to a coffee and a walk versus a full scale meal.

It’s key to note that eating out from time to time is totally OK! Just ensure it’s not at the expense of making rent or buying baby formula.

Plan your meals, trips and activities

Plan meals for the week to prevent overbuying at the grocery store. And read my latest column on nine ways to save on groceries. Use up your loyalty points for groceries and gas. Map out your routes and combine your errands before hopping in the car. Take transit where and when you can, or cycle or walk to your destination. Plan to participate in free concerts, training, kids activities and enjoy the outdoors — for free.

Embrace the second-hand and sharing economy

Clothes, furniture, kids toys, bikes — all of this can be purchased second-hand or borrowed. On the flip side, sell what you don’t need anymore by purging your home room by room and listing the items that have good value. Consignment stores for higher-end clothing and sporting goods are very popular because people want to save money and help the environment.

Coach yourself each day

How are you going to plan to have a financially successful day where you stick to your budget (yes, this means you need one)? Even though it feels like the economy is totally against you right now, make it a daily ritual to think about your spending habits for the day ahead and how you want to stay on track or even trim back. While you’re at it, e-transfer a few dollars into your emergency fund as a part of this daily ritual. You’d be surprised how quickly those savings builds up and how great you feel when you make your financial health a priority.

If you and your family are not doing OK financially right now, reach out to the resources in your community who are ready to support with food, clothing and shelter.

Lesley-Anne Scorgie is a Toronto-based personal finance columnist and a freelance contributing columnist for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @lesleyscorgie