But the nerve centre is within you, not her. You’d previously suffered false accusations that shamed you within your community of parents/friends, etc. No wonder you had a reaction that put you in hospital, “passing out randomly.”

Now, you’re talking again with your ex, feeling you can’t stop loving her. But can you handle dealing with both sets of relatives and gossips who’ll once again badmouth both of you?

Also, you must be fair to your current wife, or she too will suffer confusion and hurt, having done nothing to cause it.

Once you calmly confront these main issues, you’ll know what to do: Be honest with yourself, both women, and the involved parents. Then act on it.

Note: You and your ultimate partner may both benefit from discussion with a professional marriage counsellor. You’ll both know if it’s needed.

Reader’s CommentaryRegarding the journey of grief (Jan. 26):

“My mom died 37 years ago, leaving behind a husband and seven children. I remember every minute by minute of everything I did, where I was, etc. on that traumatic day.

“We were young, too immersed in our own grief to help each other.

“We’ve all carried on — marriage, children, jobs, good health — but at every family function, holidays, birthdays there’s a void we all still feel.

“We’ve changed and our life paths altered because of her death. I believe we all have some PTSD.

“Unfortunately, me and my siblings either can’t or won’t seek therapy, because feeling pain again is too debilitating.

“People who experience an all-encompassing grief need time. It took our father years before he could accept and move forward.

“To ‘Worried Son’: Keep an eye on your father — listen, allow him to grieve openly, be there and try not to ‘fix’ something that only time will mend.”

Never make hasty decisions about an emotionally-charged matter. Instead, consider who/what is most important.

