Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated PG, 4K + Blu-ray, 2 discs

While the Fantastic Beasts movies aren’t as good as the Harry Potter films (few are), they are still some of the more interesting and entertaining stories made for the big screen today – and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is no exception.

This latest, and third, adventure/fantasy film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise sees Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) go up against Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) as he attempts to gain control of the wizarding world and destroy the Muggle world. Leading a team of wizards, witches and one Muggle against Grindelwald and his increasing number of followers is Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). Of course there are fantastic beasts (some returning, some introduced) in this latest installment including Qilins – creatures who can see the future! Joining Redmayne, Law and Mikkelsen is a cast that includes Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Richard Coyle and Callum Turner.

This 2-disc set has the film on both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray and numerous special features on Blu-ray including “The Magic of Hogwarts”, new characters and beasts, deleted scenes, Dumbledore – and more!

Morbius

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray + DVD, 2 discs

Morbius is a new Marvel movie featuring Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, a man who is seriously ill with a rare blood disorder. Dr. Morbius will do almost anything to find a cure to his illness and save himself and others with the same fate including his friend Milo (Matt Smith). Unfortunately, while his risky work initially looks promising, the consequences of the treatment is worse than the disease. And while Dr. Morbius realizes the limits and dangers of his attempts at a cure, Milo, who has also taken the “cure”, doesn’t care about any consequences – no matter how deadly – and does whatever is necessary to stay alive. Can, or will, Dr. Morbius stop Milo?

Morbius is a pretty good action/horror movie with good special effects and an interesting plot. Joining Leto and Smith are Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson and Al Madrigal along with a brief appearance by Michael Keaton.

This 2-disc set includes the movie on Blu-ray and DVD along with various special features including “Defining the Antihero” and “From Human to Vampire – Visual Effects.”