A:Some people crave change. It’s a new car, though the old one is doing fine. It’s a move to the country for nature, though the kids loved their city-based school and close friends.

Or it’s the other possibility that shines brighter — a “better” job that interferes greatly with family life, etc.

And so it is with the newer companion — more devoted (especially in the early stages), sexier (before raising babies), and more exciting (until it becomes routine).

Don’t try to make perfect sense of other people’s surprising choices. Just try to be comfortable and happy with your own.

Q:I’m a woman, 43, separated from my husband, although we still share a home. He doesn’t work and we have children so I couldn’t just kick him out. This arrangement has worked for us because I travel a lot for work and he’s able to be there with the kids.

However, I’ve recently managed to snag a 28-year-old boyfriend! Initially, I thought it’d be a short-term fling because of the age difference, but it’s working out!

We have logistical problems for getting together privately because he has roommates and my husband lives at my home. Still, I’m really happy with this guy, but unsure if a 15-year age gap can ever work out.

Which One’s the “Wrong” Age?

A:Neither age is wrong, because what matters is the quality of the relationship.

Many couples have worked out successful unions precisely because the age difference satisfies them both. Looked at romantically, if you — the presumably more mature person — don’t overreact to setbacks, you’re potentially a steadying influence on a younger partner.

Conversely, he — youthful and possibly more sexually vigorous than an older man — could provide an exciting new level of passion to the relationship.

BUT be aware of a potential snag regarding your children’s attitude to the younger boyfriend. He could be a friend to the kids ... or they could rally against him, protecting their father’s place in their lives.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Relationships are complex, whether new, old, or at a stalemate. Face emerging problems with discussion, then adapt to changes that are necessary, or your only choice.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.