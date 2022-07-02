Amanda is a 59-year-old teacher who lives just outside of Toronto. Her style is “classic but current,” and she is “curious, positive, enthusiastic, empathetic, funny and resilient.” Amanda enjoys the outdoors, live music and the two together, and says, “Attending summer music festivals and outdoor concerts is such a wonderful, freeing experience.” She is interested in dating someone who “is easy to be with, shares my passion for music and nature, and is willing to engage meaningfully in conversations about world issues.” He also needs to “ask me thoughtful questions and absorb my answers, as I do in return.”

Before I met Jason, I was single for about a year. My ex-husband had abruptly ended our relationship after 22 years and I was encouraged by friends to give online dating a chance. Over several weeks, I chatted with a number of men, but none of them took the initiative to move things further. It was so strange! Why reach out if you just want to talk?

Jason messaged me and I couldn’t help but notice how handsome he was. His profile pictures showed his love of nature, animals and riding motorcycles. There is something very attractive about a rugged guy wearing a full set of motorcycle leathers! He also seemed honest, unfiltered and down to earth.

We immediately had a strong connection. We talked about music we liked, concerts we’d gone to, pets we’d loved, and our mutual interest in canoeing and kayaking. We communicated wildly and non-stop for days, asking each other essential “life” questions, and then he asked if he could call me. Well, our call lasted for three hours. When we finally hung up, I texted him a question I’d forgotten to ask and he immediately called back to answer, which led to another two-hour phone call.

We knew we had to meet each other, but we couldn’t decide exactly where to go. Ultimately we decided to meet at my place to start the date and go from there. I took the afternoon off work because I was so excited to finally meet him. So many butterflies!

When he showed up, Jason’s obvious effort to look nice for our first date blew me away, since he’d told me his usual “uniform” was honestly ripped jeans stained with battery acid and gasoline. His intelligent, impish blue eyes, deep dimples and full head of silver-fox hair added to my attraction to him. His arms were full of sweetly thoughtful gifts for me: a bouquet of hand-tied flowers, a small box of dark chocolate, a bottle of Veuve Clicquot and a dozen fresh eggs he’d just collected at his friends’ farm. I was definitely impressed! I mean, come on!

The vibe was electric. We both just stood and looked at each other. I think because we’d emailed, texted and chatted so extensively over the past week, we felt we already knew each other well. When Jason reached out to hug me, we held the hug for a very, very long time. We decided that we would enjoy a glass of champagne together before we figured out where our date would take us.

We talked and laughed non-stop over our bubbly and we could not take our eyes off of each other. The experience was so intense! When we inevitably kissed, the world stopped. We did not wind up going for a hike, picnic in the park or walk by the lake. We talked and talked, laughed, held hands, and kissed and kissed and kissed some more. We did drink the rest of the bottle of champagne.

We also did something quite daring for a first date that I had always wanted to do with a potential partner: the Proust Questionnaire, which has its origins in a French party game. I was so captivated by Jason’s openness and his willingness to show his vulnerability by responding slowly and thoughtfully to each question. Our answers confirmed that we held the same kind of values, sense of romance and belief in love.

Jason and I were together from that day onward, for six years, until he passed away from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in January. Jason always said that we were still on our first date because our first date never really ended. I’m so grateful for the time I had with him. We had more love and fun than I’d ever imagined would be possible.