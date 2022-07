Like a former addict, you realized that you needed to grow out of relationship dependence, to recognize when you’ve found the real deal.

This is the time for giving and graciously receiving between you two — by being there when needed, and speaking up when wondering or concerned. Romantic love isn’t fragile, so trust yourself to handle it wisely.

QI’ve lived here for 18 years and tried to annually visit my parents, living in India, where all my family was born. Only two siblings still live “back home.”

I visited my father, a devout Hindu, a couple months before COVID struck (Mom died five years ago) and am grateful for that time together. He’d been diagnosed with cancer. We visited relatives, brought out diaries and old scrapbooks to review our family’s history. A wonderful visit!

He hasn’t much time now. My siblings are with him and want me to return but I might not make it in time. I’m torn.

Nothing can replace the closeness he and I had experienced. The trip is expensive but more important, there are important rituals to observe — a Hindu priest, songs, chants and scripture readings, guests leaving a single flower to pay final respects. Then, the cremation.

I can’t decide if it’s necessary to return.

Tough Decision

AIt’s every immigrant’s nightmare when family members back home are severely ill. Many, like you, become emotionally torn about how to respond.

And high airfares also matter to most people worried about funeral expenses.

Your time with your father was what he wanted most then. The decision now is more about your own sense of obligation and religious duty, your siblings’ feelings, and whether you “owe” family this formal visit (you can provide financial help if you don’t physically attend).

But this is your family and you already know what some may think and feel. There’s your family here to consider, too.

Decide what you can live with, in your own heart, and then follow through.

LisiI want to add that if you are questioning which road to take, I highly suggest you choose the one less controversial. If you DON’T attend the funeral, family — especially siblings — may be hurt, disappointed and offended. The downside is possibly irreversible damage to some relationships. Choose wisely.

A relationship is an experience. But learning how to live/love in a relationship is personal growth.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.