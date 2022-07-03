"Family secrets" is a well-known phrase used to describe what goes on behind closed doors in many homes.

Family has a way of drawing out of us the very best and the very worst of our behaviours. Let's face it, domestic violence makes up almost a quarter of all violent acts reported to police; that has to say something given that over 70 per cent of all domestic violence goes unreported.

Since most of our time is spent with family, it only makes sense that there is more opportunity for emotional distress within that setting. Then again, perhaps it is that familiarity breeds trust and, hence, we are prone to lifting the filters of civility we use outside our homes to be a bit more honest, or mean, inside our homes.

In fairness, we also love more unconditionally within our families.

As a career educator, I spent a significant amount of time in what I would classify as family counselling. Parents often came to see me to deal with a child at home who was nothing like the child we dealt with at school.

Similarly, although less frequently, young people approached me with stories about their parents that came as a complete surprise to me.

Although every situation had its own unique qualities there were also similarities in dysfunctional family situations. In most cases, communication had broken down. There was often a lot of talking/yelling going on but very little listening.

Hard positions were taken by both sides and, like smoke in a forest, often led to sudden and dramatic crises. With each blowout a longer and longer list of resentments, acts of disrespect and emotionally hurtful expressions provided ammunition for the next such blowout. It could easily become a tornado of frustration and interpersonal intolerance and more than a few families found themselves splintered for years after such experiences.

We don't choose our family and within families there are plenty of diverse personalities that can clash, so it is inevitable that rifts are going to occur in some.

Still, those broken families should be the rare exception. For most, the flip side of having a close and supportive family is essential to long-term stability and mental health. Ensuring that list of resentments remains short and is addressed quickly and openly requires parents to sometimes say less and listen more. It doesn't mean parents have to roll over and capitulate to every whim or demand a child has but it does mean emotions need to be managed and discussions need to centre around issues not personal qualities.