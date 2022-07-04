Also, do not inform your parents/other family members of your plans, until you feel protected and secure.

Reader’s CommentaryRegarding college sweethearts going separate ways for postgraduate education, worried whether their relationship will last (May 24):

“This young man's scenario reminds me of the years before my wife and I married. She’d just graduated from university, had offers for a graduate degree at Cornell, but elected to take a teaching professional year instead (her choice, not mine).

“The following winter, I was still completing my BA for personal satisfaction, while she taught home economics in a Junior High School. As we discussed our options/plans with our minister, he remarked on the amount of work that goes into maintaining a relationship.

“If this couple are committed to each other, and put in the needed work (thanks to Skype, Zoom, and email!), the separation can only enhance the relationship.

“We’re celebrating our 50th anniversary this summer, and more ‘in love,’ and even more committed to each other than we were then.”

QMy longtime relationship must end. We used to be very social, but my partner has dementia and is still a heavy drinker. I gave up on his adult kids due to their negative behaviour toward me. They only see their dad about three times a year.

He and I don’t get along. The small house hasn’t any personal space. I can afford to buy a place but worry how he’ll manage alone.

We’ve lived together off and on for years. His will looks after his kids. I’ll have to leave then. I feel I should look after my problems now!

Facing Changes

AStart by checking with professionals — e.g., a doctor — about the expectations related to your partner’s dementia, a lawyer regarding his ability to afford home care, and/or a retirement home, if needed.

Buy your own place, don’t wait for a crisis. While living peacefully apart, see that he’s getting care, and be a visiting “friend.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Violence, physical and emotional abuse are crimes, punishable by law, no matter if the perpetrator is a spouse or family member. Seek help, support and safety through Abused Women’s Shelters.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.