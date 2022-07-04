The Last House on the Street
Diane Chamberlain, read by Susan Bennett
Macmillan Audiobook
2021, 10 CDs (approximately 12 hours)
ISBN: 9781250835635
The Last House on the Street is a powerful, captivating story set in North Carolina. The audio book switches back and forth from 1965 to 2010 and sees two women, a generation apart, bound by tragedy involving a decades-old, unsolved mystery.
In 1965 Ellie is living in Round Hill, North Carolina, enrolled in college and close to being engaged to someone in town. During summer break Ellie forgoes working in her father’s pharmacy – where she works most summers – choosing to work as a volunteer helping to register Black voters instead. Her admirable choice not only disappoints her family, it exposes the prejudices of much of Round Hill including her family and friends.
In 2010 Kayla Carter is an architect who, along with her husband designed a beautiful home in a new subdivision in Round Hill to raise their family. Tragedy strikes when her husband dies from an accident at the house. Things get worse for Kayla when her home is targeted by vandals and she learns that the woods and the lake behind her house are possibly haunted. And Kayla’s neighbour, Ellie, knows the area’s dark secrets.
As the stories of Ellie and Kayla unfold, the dark truths of Round Hill’s past become known. The Last House on the Street is an exceptional novel about love, racism and justice by Diane Chamberlain that is nicely read by Susan Bennett. Highly recommended.
Last One Alive
Amber Cowie
Simon & Schuster
2022, 337 pages
ISBN: 9781982183042
If you enjoy lots of suspense with your novels you will want to add Last One Alive to your summer reading. The setting is an abandoned lodge on a remote coastal outcropping – Stone Point – in the Pacific Northwest. Penelope, a writer, is looking for information to use for her second book and, with the help of her boyfriend, arranges for a group of 10 people to travel to Stone Point and investigate a myth about a witch.
It has been over a century since the cabin’s original owner died and his wife disappeared. A few years ago a couple attempted to turn Stone Point into an eco-lodge, but they too disappeared. Now, interested in researching the area’s mysterious history, the group has descended upon the isolated, abandoned lodge. But their interest in learning more about a witch turns to fear when severe storms bash the area, their satellite phones stop working – and people start to disappear or are killed! As their numbers dwindle, panic sets in as those left don’t know who they can trust.
Author Amber Cowie has created a suspenseful plot with an interesting group of characters and placed them in a fascinating, natural setting (which is nicely illustrated with a map at the beginning of the novel) making for a riveting read that is mostly psychological thriller with some horror thrown in for good measure.
Nobody But Us
Laure Van Rensburg
Grand Central Publishing
2022, 376 pages
ISBN: 9781538720462
Another good suspense thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat for its entirety is Laure Van Rensburg’s Nobody But Us.
A romantic 3-day vacation at an isolated, natural setting outside of New York is what awaits Steven Harding, a professor, and his girlfriend Ellie Masterson, a grad student. And while the vacation gets off to a promising start, a snowstorm strands them in their house where things unravel when they get to know one another a little better. It would appear that one of them has an ulterior motive for the romantic getaway.
The story is effectively told by both Steven and Ellie and there are flashbacks that add to the plot. The result is a gripping novel where the important story is complemented by an interesting setting that the author does a great job of describing.
