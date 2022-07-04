Amber Cowie

Simon & Schuster

2022, 337 pages

ISBN: 9781982183042

If you enjoy lots of suspense with your novels you will want to add Last One Alive to your summer reading. The setting is an abandoned lodge on a remote coastal outcropping – Stone Point – in the Pacific Northwest. Penelope, a writer, is looking for information to use for her second book and, with the help of her boyfriend, arranges for a group of 10 people to travel to Stone Point and investigate a myth about a witch.

It has been over a century since the cabin’s original owner died and his wife disappeared. A few years ago a couple attempted to turn Stone Point into an eco-lodge, but they too disappeared. Now, interested in researching the area’s mysterious history, the group has descended upon the isolated, abandoned lodge. But their interest in learning more about a witch turns to fear when severe storms bash the area, their satellite phones stop working – and people start to disappear or are killed! As their numbers dwindle, panic sets in as those left don’t know who they can trust.

Author Amber Cowie has created a suspenseful plot with an interesting group of characters and placed them in a fascinating, natural setting (which is nicely illustrated with a map at the beginning of the novel) making for a riveting read that is mostly psychological thriller with some horror thrown in for good measure.

Nobody But Us

Laure Van Rensburg

Grand Central Publishing

2022, 376 pages

ISBN: 9781538720462

Another good suspense thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat for its entirety is Laure Van Rensburg’s Nobody But Us.

A romantic 3-day vacation at an isolated, natural setting outside of New York is what awaits Steven Harding, a professor, and his girlfriend Ellie Masterson, a grad student. And while the vacation gets off to a promising start, a snowstorm strands them in their house where things unravel when they get to know one another a little better. It would appear that one of them has an ulterior motive for the romantic getaway.

The story is effectively told by both Steven and Ellie and there are flashbacks that add to the plot. The result is a gripping novel where the important story is complemented by an interesting setting that the author does a great job of describing.

