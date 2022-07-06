In a relationship column, it’s not uncommon for me and other advisers to suggest a medical checkup. If that provides no clues, then nutritional or medication needs can be checked. And better fitness levels may also be suggested, in the hopes that physical activity brings an energy boost and more positive outlook.

Also, advice-givers, me included, often suggest counselling. A practising professional therapist can ask direct questions and build a patient-therapist relationship.

Counselling is a process. It requires the person to commit to it, respond to it, and in the case of private practitioners, to pay for it.

I’d very much like for you to not be depressed, and I know it’s hard to just lift that cloud from your thoughts and feelings. But there are logical steps you can take towards learning why you’re so sad.

Enlist your loving wife in the process. Talk together about all the good things in your life. Try something new together — e.g., travel somewhere different from your usual choices, take up hiking in the country around your new home, plant a garden.

FEEDBACKRegarding a letter from a stepmother whose relationship with her boyfriend changed when his children, age 11 and 13, moved in (March 26):

“My heart breaks for her. I think every stepmother goes through a similar anguish. Also, 13 is often a difficult age for children growing through their adolescence.

“I suggest that she read every book she can find on stepparenting, and the children’s father should read them too.

“Personally, I also strongly recommend family counselling, if the couple can afford it. This problem is too big for either of them to solve on their own.

“If he refuses to do either of those things, then I would predict that the couple’s relationship will fail, just as mine did.”

Mood disorders, age-related worries, and reluctance to pursue the cause are some ways people stay stuck in depression rather than find answers.

