Is all this my fault? How can I improve myself? Couples’ therapy isn’t an option as he believes he’s in the right.

Am I self-centred and don’t recognize it? I’d like to recognize the mistakes I made and avoid them in the future.

Helpless

AThe most important thing that you’ve assessed correctly, is recognizing and accepting that you can give more to this relationship.

Where you are not correct, is labelling yourself “helpless.”

Far from it. Instead, you’ve reached out for help to understand how your marriage has deteriorated toward a state of mutual doubts and his disappointments.

Dig deeper. Once you closed your business, stopped working together, then experienced serious illness, the partnership changed.

You focused on his chores. But he felt unsupported as a man.

His repeated mention of not being loved was and is the key to moving forward.

However, it won’t help to turn against yourself with blame. The best way to clear these self-defeating guilty feelings is to do better.

Those who say “couples therapy isn’t an option” don’t want to expose themselves to assessments they don’t like.

Of course, not all counselling works, but many people do discover from professional advice what they’ve been pretending not to understand/trust/believe.

Go on your own if he won’t attend, and open your own mind to making positive changes. You can still have years ahead together.

He wants to be loved and appreciated. Now, so do you.

Reader’s CommentaryRegarding the woman who’s seeking help for her “lost libido” which happened in her mid-60s (June 8):

“She should be very seriously considering changing doctors and insisting on such a referral for further investigation.

“The letter-writer should go to the referred doctor along with her husband. The information received would likely be very educational for both partners.

“As a male, I think her desire to feel sexually aroused would be a major turn-on for him, as he will see that she’s seriously investigating what has become a marital problem.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

There’s more to married teamwork than dividing chores. Caring/kindness/loving actions and words form long-term bonds.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.