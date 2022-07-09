Allison is a 34-year-old editor who lives in the west end. She says her style is “simple, classic, casual and feminine,” and that her friends and family would say she is “friendly, thoughtful, intelligent, curious, funny, open-minded but also opinionated, independent and a little silly.” Allison says, “I love exploring Toronto, trying new restaurants and bars, visiting galleries and museums, hanging out in parks, shopping for vintage treasures, and chatting about topics big and small.” Allison says, “I’ve dated here and there during COVID, but have been focusing more on myself and existing relationships with family and friends.” She’s looking for someone who is “caring, generous, attractive, emotionally mature and similarly established in life.”

I met Kenneth online. I thought he looked cute in his photos. He reminded me a lot of my last boyfriend — not necessarily a great thing, but they share a look I gravitate toward.

He was clever, articulate, a bit nerdy and responsive. He acknowledged everything I said, asked lots of followup questions and also shared a lot about himself. I was excited to meet him in person.

He asked me out on the app, but when he did, he also made a play to to get my number, which always weirds me out. If we’re already on a texting platform that was purpose-built for arranging dates, why switch at that point? I didn’t want to seem uptight, but I also didn’t want to be connected to this person beyond the app if it wasn’t going to go anywhere, so I just said I’d consider giving him my number if our first date went well. He accepted that without protest.

We agreed to go for a walk through some interesting neighbourhoods. When I first saw Kenneth, I was a bit surprised and unsure. He was reasonably good-looking, but not as put together as I expected. However, as soon as we greeted each other and started talking, I knew I was going to have a fun time. He had me smiling and laughing right from the start.

We walked for about an hour before sitting down at a patio. He brought up a lot of things we’d been chatting about online. I was impressed and delighted by some of the stories he told, about exactly the kinds of weird things I would do. He was confident and a bit kooky, and that made him attractive. He was also quick to compliment my appearance, and was flirty but gentlemanly: he asked me if it was OK to give me a hug, and decisively grabbed the bill when it came and offered me his jacket when it cooled off. He also seemed like the kind of guy who could talk his way into and out of anything, which always makes me a bit wary.

However, when we sat down for drinks, he mentioned he might be meeting up with friends later, but was vague about when and where. Was he laying the groundwork for an early escape? Was I keeping him from something? It made for a kind of weird, unpleasant tone.

After our first round of drinks, he declined another round, telling the server we were OK without asking if I wanted anything else. When she came back to check on us, he asked for the bill. I questioned how he was feeling about the date. When he ended up walking me the entire way home, I was even more confused.

A while after he dropped me off at home, I messaged him on the app to thank him for the date and give him my number. He texted me shortly after and mentioned he was still in my neighbourhood. Was he making a play? Possible booty call? I didn’t respond and went to bed.

We continued texting the next day, and he seemed really into me and eager to see me again. I was excited, but couldn’t let go of the weirdness from the night before and the mixed signals. I also noticed him making changes to his dating profile. I thought, if this person is so into me, why is he fussing with his profile? Is this guy for real?