“My grandma recently said this: The fact that I wasn’t a bad person in general is enough to be proud of. I wasn’t provided guidance/tools nor even encouraged to live the life I currently do.

“I think she meant that, with all that my parents put me through, everyone expected I’d have a difficult life.

“No one before ever told me to never give up! I’m so excited to go to work today!”

Devastation Became Sunshine

A:Whatever happens regarding work, you’ve seen a new, brighter future ahead. Somehow, managing on your own since teenage, you’ve risen above past mistakes.

I repeat what I wrote you after reading your impassioned letter about your past:

“You’ve fought on alone, worked steadily, supported yourself. That’s your inner strength. And you also have ambition besides survival smarts. Keep believing in yourself and you’ll keep moving forward.”

Q:At 70, married 45 years, I left my alcoholic husband and his abuse.

A year ago, I fell hopelessly in love. After several wonderful months together, he broke up with me. He said he was damaged by his childhood, had broken up with an abusive girlfriend of 10 years, and was devastated by his mother’s death.

Then, after a successful camping trip together, he dumped me by text. He kept coming back. I couldn’t refuse him. Then, he found a new partner.

Several months ago, he messaged that she didn’t kiss like me, make love like me or express her feelings like me. I became hopeful.

A month later, he was single again. Now, he only wants friendship with me.

How could he do this to me again? I've never been this giving and accepting with a man. Yet, I’ve driven him away from me again with my excessive emotion.

Feeling Despair

A:You already defined your relationship with this man, as you being “hopelessly in love.” The reality is that he can’t/won’t sustain a relationship ... with anyone.

At 70, it’s great to feel love and sexual passion. But not at the emotional cost of being repeatedly dropped. Move on.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Whatever your life and career goals are, it’s pursuing them that makes your ambitions and dreams more possible.

