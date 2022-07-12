Live your own life knowing that you have a sibling out there. There are complex issues ahead — and one of you may desperately need the other ... perhaps even for an organ transplant.

Something to think about.

Reader“Job training’s her number one priority. Acquire office skills quickly for access to potential workplaces/reasonable pay. Then pursue more ambitious goals by attending night-school classes.

“Since she’s mid-30s, read community college brochures (online/in a library), to learn about career possibilities, e.g., length of training, cost, requirements, etc.

“Then, meet with a community college counsellor about employment prospects, financial supports. Set an immediate timeline, e.g., three weeks, to learn all this.

“Meanwhile, seek volunteer work — two to three hours weekly in a setting she likes (schools, hospitals, libraries, zoos, community theatres, etc.).

“It’ll provide much-needed social contacts, references, more possible career information, and boost her self-esteem and confidence. Add volunteer activities like community cleanups, tree-planting, etc.

“Do not dither in depression and daydreaming. Once there’s a sensible/doable plan, it’ll energize you when you see that you’re moving forward.”

EllieI’ve included this feedback because the information and suggestions are very helpful for anyone looking to forge a new path. See yesterday’s column for good news from the original letter-writer.

QMy toddler grandson’s other grandma lives with a convicted pedophile who served minimal time (a few months) in jail.

He returned to the same small community where children he abused still live.

I’m worried for my grandson. This man calls himself “Grandpa” over my daughter’s objections.

He’s always clicking photos of my grandson. My daughter’s partner finally said he isn’t welcome in their house.

The other grandmother chose her relationship with this man over her son and grandson. But do sexual attractions to children actually end?

The other grandmother’s family say, “he did his time.”

To me, he’s the classic pedophile — charming, helpful, persuasive, a liar.

I’d speak to the police as he’s a registered sex offender. But without an “offence,” would anything come of it?

A Grandmother’s Fears

AAsk local police how the sex-abuse registry works. Talk to a lawyer about the rights of past, convicted offenders. Ask a Children’s Aid social worker about the incidence of repeat child sex abusers. It’s better to be more informed than afraid.

