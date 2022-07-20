Labour laws are provincial and vary across Canada. In most places, children between 14 and 16 can work, with limitations on what kinds of work they can do, how long they can work and at what times (especially during school hours). Usually for young teens who are 12 or 13, a permit is needed. Teens must be 17 or 18 to do more dangerous work, such as logging or mining. Rules tend to be more lax when a child works in a family business.

Notably, in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, children between 13 and 15 must complete a Young Worker Readiness Certificate Course before working. Québec is currently re-evaluating its laws around children’s work in the face of rising accidents among teens under 16, and the B.C. government recently toughened up their rules around early work.

Teens’ experiences with work

My research team conducted in-depth interviews with young workers under 16 in a range of jobs in Ontario and B.C. We also conducted over 200 surveys with grade nine students in Ontario and held 14 focus groups with some of these students. We sought their experiences, thoughts on early work and how they might respond to work-related challenges.

We learned that, while Canadian governments rarely collect data on working children under 15, many young teens work. They babysit, deliver papers, ump baseball games, sell products and do many other jobs. A small portion even work very long hours. Others want to work, but are unsure how to find a job.

We asked the students about how they would handle unsafe work conditions. Some said they would ask peers for guidance. Given that many teens have had little work experience over the last few years, this inclination suggests that teens will be talking to other inexperienced peers.

A number of our participants were also reluctant to say no to unsafe work and did not know they have the right to refuse unsafe work. Most had not yet taken the Ontario grade 10 secondary course that addresses workplace rights and safety.

Parents need to protect teens

It is exciting that young workers have the chance to start early employment this summer, but many may be insufficiently prepared. Parents play an important role in supporting their working children, from taking them to work to counselling them when work intrudes on school.

Parents need to ask and advise about safety and fairness in their children’s new workplaces. Employers need to listen to young workers’ concerns and ensure that new workers receive sufficient, repeated safety information. Young people themselves need to pay attention to safety precautions, and bravely speak up if a situation feels unsafe or unfair.

Rebecca Raby, Professor in Child and Youth Studies, Brock University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.