QI’d been married for a year and had a child before I learned that my husband had been deeply in love with someone else — before, and even on, our wedding day and brief honeymoon (he was “needed at work”).

I’d heard about my future spouse through his cousin, a friend of my best friend, who described him as single, handsome, successful, and looking for the “right” wife. It sounded like such an old-fashioned approach, that I was curious.

Now I know the truth. The woman he loved was of a different religion and his tight-knit, very observant family had told the cousin to find someone of their faith (which I am) for him to marry and have children.

She did. It was three years before my innocent girlfriend actually met him with the other woman, and realized she’d been used. I forgave her.

But I can never forgive my soon-to-be ex-husband. Our son is now six years old and we share child custody, despite the push from his family that the boy spend more time with him and them — all weekends and holidays. No way.

I also know the other woman is still in his life, because he finally told me so when I insisted on a separation and divorce, despite our religion. He agreed, for his own self-interest.

I’m writing you because I’ve had to teach myself to turn my life around in order to hopefully find real happiness in the future. I hope other people benefit from the messages from this story:

1. A very attractive person, with a good education/job, whether man or woman, doesn’t need a go-between to meet someone, and doesn’t propose after very few dates. (I was young and flattered, so didn’t question this back then, but should have.)

2. Repeated late nights out supposedly “working” plus frequent overnight absences for a variety of reasons are classic signals of lies.

I’m moving forward now with my eyes/ears/instincts wide open.