Scooby-Doo! and Guess Who? The Complete Second Season

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated G, DVD, 4 discs

I grew up watching the original series of Scooby-Doo! Since then there have been numerous animated series featuring Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne and Fred – and their Mystery Machine. The latest is Scooby-Doo! and Guess Who? and this 4-disc DVD set has all 26 episodes from season two (almost 10 hours).

The episodes are similar to other Scooby-Doo shows where the young sleuths try to solve a mystery but this series also includes a celebrity in each episode. Some of the guests in season two include Jessica Biel, Kacey Musgraves, Cher, Sean Astin, Sandy Duncan, Jason Sudekeis, Carol Burnett, Axl Rose and Alex Trebek. Even competitive eater Joey Chestnut makes an appearance in the episode “The Hot Dog Dog!” where Scooby-Doo’s and Shaggy’s impressive eating skills are also on display. Zoinks!

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated G, DVD, 2 discs

SpongeBob fans can now watch younger versions of their favourite characters from Bikini Bottom with Kamp Koral which is a prequel and spinoff to the animated series “SpongeBob SquarePants.” Kamp Koral is a summer camp for the children of Bikini Bottom where 10-year-old SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy enjoy various activities and make friends while giving their teenage camp counselor Sqidward difficulty.

This 2-disc set features the first 13 episodes of the animated TV show (almost 5 hours.)

The Smurfs: Season 1 Volume 1

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated G, DVD