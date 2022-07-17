I came across an article this week that listed "controversial" parenting topics — things like taking a baby to a bar, allowing children to play with toy guns, or vaccinating or not vaccinating children.

Personally, over many years of writing parenting columns, I have drawn the conclusion that virtually all parenting topics are controversial since there is virtually no consensus on any topic. Different strokes for different folks, and kids.

Parenting permutations can help to explain some of this. First, every mother has her own ideas. So, too, does her partner. As do her mother and mother-in-law and any other relative within hearing distance. And so does the child, whose personality may take the best idea for an earlier child and turn it on its head.

Fortunately, or perhaps unfortunately, there are plenty of experts, from medical personnel to education personnel, to weigh in on any issue, many of them with widely diverging strategies for dealing with each one.

Most people can agree on the importance of certain outcomes. Every parent wants their child to be healthy, to be happy, to have unlimited opportunities to pursue their own passions in life. The path to get them there has, however, many forks in the road, and a single-remedy highway to the endpoint is an illusion at best.

Perhaps the most important lesson I learned in the earliest days of my parenting was that parenting was going to have its ups and downs, and you had to listen to many options from others, listen and respond to your child's personality and, eventually, make a decision on the path to take while maintaining an open mind to change direction if it became obvious the path chosen was going nowhere.

In other words, you have to learn and adapt on the fly. No single book or no specific parenting "method" is going to work for every parent and every child in every situation every day.

Of course, it is OK to have an opinion based on your own experience and the experiences of those with whom you interact. In fact, you want to have a framework of "parenting basics" from which to work — simple things like daily routines, partner agreements on expectations and consequences, and regular all-hands-on-deck communication strategies for issues that arise and need a resolution.

It would even be my suggestion that lovebirds consider a conversation on these kinds of things long before they tie the knot, at least if they agree that they both want to have a family. If there are widely divergent views, some negotiation regarding compromises might be fruitful long before the exhaustion of parenting throws a serious monkey-wrench into future negotiations.

I am a parenting optimist, for the most part. I have met a lot of parents who found a pathway that worked for them and their children, but, for the most part, they shared one common characteristic — they remained open-minded, learning and adapting as they grew themselves and as their children went through various stages that necessitated new parameters of routines, expectations and communication. They kept their targets in mind while coming up with new ways to reach those targets if the current method was not being effective.