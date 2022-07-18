Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered
Melissa Gilbert
Gallery Books
2022, 275 pages
ISBN: 9781982177188
Those who enjoy a good autobiography or biography will want to read Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered by Melissa Gilbert. Gilbert starred in the popular TV series Little House on the Prairie from 1974 to 1983 and has continued acting in movies and plays as well as writing books, among other things.
This particular memoir doesn’t cover her life but rather a period beginning just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing on through much of the pandemic. During this time Gilbert faced a variety of highs and lows as she and her husband, Tim Busfield, travel to the Catskills in upstate New York where they find a new home in the form of a beautiful 14-acre, wooded property with a much less beautiful, very rustic house in need of lots of TLC.
Not only do they buy the property, but they do most of the renovating themselves not to mention creating gardens and raising chickens for their eggs so that they will have a supply of food. And much of this memoir pertains to how Gilbert and Busfield lovingly renovated their Catskill home that the author affectionately calls “the Cabbage” – “(a conflation of cabin and cottage).”
There were several reasons why I wanted to read this memoir including the fact that I occasionally watched the series Little House on the Prairie. Tim Busfield (who wrote the Foreword for the book), who is an actor and director, also played the character Elliot Weston in one of my favourite TV shows – Thirtysomething. But I also wanted to read of their adventures of finding and living at a rural home as this is what my wife and I did more than three decades ago. The fact that it occurred just prior to, and during, the current pandemic also added to the interesting read.
Filled with lots of humour, compassion and wise messages and advice, Back to the Prairie is one of the best, most interesting, memoirs that I’ve read.
Overkill
Sandra Brown
Grand Central Publishing
2022, 406 pages
ISBN: 9781538752012
Sandra Brown’s thriller novels feature interesting plots and characters and lots of action and Overkill, her latest book, is no exception. The riveting story sees former Super Bowl MVP quarterback, Zach Bridger, have to get involved in his ex-wife’s life several years after they divorced. While Rebecca and Zach no longer had feelings for one another when they divorced, Rebecca was violently assaulted and is on life-support and Zach is her medical power of attorney. Since Rebecca’s parents want her kept alive, Zach allows them to make the final decision.
Four years after the tragic and violent assault, Rebecca’s attacker, Eban, is released from prison. Eban has received a ridiculously light sentence, one which disgusts state prosecutor Kate Lennon who wants to see a just penalty for Eban. But that likely isn’t going to happen, unless Rebecca, who is in a terrible state from which she won’t recover, dies and then Eban could be charged with murder for his horrendous crime.
Note: This interesting, suspenseful novel is available in August.
The Last to Vanish
Megan Miranda
Marysue Rucci Books/Scribner
2022, 323 pages
ISBN: 9781668006351
The Last to Vanish is a captivating suspense/thriller about numerous people who have disappeared in North Carolina – all of them in, or around, the small tourist town of Cutter’s Pass. A significant part of the town is the resort “Passage Inn” which, for the past decade, has been managed by Abigail Lovett. First there was a group of four young men who disappeared 25 years ago in Cutter’s Pass. Fifteen years later a young woman vanishes and she was last seen in town. Three years ago another young woman, who was also last seen in Cutter’s Pass, goes missing. The most recent person to disappear – four months earlier – was Landon West, a journalist who was staying at the Passage Inn when he went missing. And now his brother has shown up at the inn to try and learn more about his disappearance.
Cutter’s Pass has become notorious for the number of people who have seemingly vanished without a trace earning the town the unfortunate moniker of “the most dangerous town in North Carolina.” Part of the town’s attraction is the inn’s close proximity to an access point of the Appalachian Trail.
While Abby has worked at the Passage Inn for 10 years and knows about its history, it takes the most recent disappearance for her to become more involved in the cases. When she discovers some new evidence, she sets out to try and learn what has happened locally during the last quarter of a century. Will her findings affect those in town who she cares about?
Full of suspense and intrigue, Megan Miranda’s latest novel is a good read featuring some interesting twists.
