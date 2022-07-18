Overkill

Sandra Brown

Grand Central Publishing

2022, 406 pages

ISBN: 9781538752012

Sandra Brown’s thriller novels feature interesting plots and characters and lots of action and Overkill, her latest book, is no exception. The riveting story sees former Super Bowl MVP quarterback, Zach Bridger, have to get involved in his ex-wife’s life several years after they divorced. While Rebecca and Zach no longer had feelings for one another when they divorced, Rebecca was violently assaulted and is on life-support and Zach is her medical power of attorney. Since Rebecca’s parents want her kept alive, Zach allows them to make the final decision.

Four years after the tragic and violent assault, Rebecca’s attacker, Eban, is released from prison. Eban has received a ridiculously light sentence, one which disgusts state prosecutor Kate Lennon who wants to see a just penalty for Eban. But that likely isn’t going to happen, unless Rebecca, who is in a terrible state from which she won’t recover, dies and then Eban could be charged with murder for his horrendous crime.

Note: This interesting, suspenseful novel is available in August.

The Last to Vanish

Megan Miranda

Marysue Rucci Books/Scribner

2022, 323 pages

ISBN: 9781668006351

The Last to Vanish is a captivating suspense/thriller about numerous people who have disappeared in North Carolina – all of them in, or around, the small tourist town of Cutter’s Pass. A significant part of the town is the resort “Passage Inn” which, for the past decade, has been managed by Abigail Lovett. First there was a group of four young men who disappeared 25 years ago in Cutter’s Pass. Fifteen years later a young woman vanishes and she was last seen in town. Three years ago another young woman, who was also last seen in Cutter’s Pass, goes missing. The most recent person to disappear – four months earlier – was Landon West, a journalist who was staying at the Passage Inn when he went missing. And now his brother has shown up at the inn to try and learn more about his disappearance.

Cutter’s Pass has become notorious for the number of people who have seemingly vanished without a trace earning the town the unfortunate moniker of “the most dangerous town in North Carolina.” Part of the town’s attraction is the inn’s close proximity to an access point of the Appalachian Trail.

While Abby has worked at the Passage Inn for 10 years and knows about its history, it takes the most recent disappearance for her to become more involved in the cases. When she discovers some new evidence, she sets out to try and learn what has happened locally during the last quarter of a century. Will her findings affect those in town who she cares about?

Full of suspense and intrigue, Megan Miranda’s latest novel is a good read featuring some interesting twists.

