“But being a male 71 years young, I sometimes disagree with the sympathetic, logical and obviously professional advice offered.

“Also, married for 47 years, retired for 16, and now living with both mid-30s daughters who’ve returned home to live, one with a job re-location and the other with a relationship breakup, I tick many of the boxes of the people submitting questions.

“We’ve gone from a quiet, immaculate household of empty-nesters to a moderately chaotic and lively collection of a lone male drowning in a sea of estrogen.

“I wish Ellie and Lisi both the same happiness my wife has now, working with her (our) two darlings.”

FEEDBACKRegarding the girlfriend who keeps rehashing her dating “issues” (June 21):

“Despite the initial reader’s mistake in thinking there was a male friend in the letter-writer’s account, it was clear from your initial column that it was two women friends talking.

“I remember this because I’ve experienced a similar situation with two girlfriends. One would talk ‘at me’ for an hour on the phone about a problem but when we next spoke, and I asked ‘how did such-and-such turn out,’ she’d reply, ‘Oh, I don’t want to talk about that.’

“I finally had to drop her. I felt/feel guilty but it was for my own mental health.

“The other one had long unresolved issues despite years of therapy, but wouldn’t/couldn’t do the ‘work’ to get them out of her mind. She was put into group therapy.

“I’m afraid I saw group therapy for her as a last resort for non-responding clients.”

FEEDBACKRegarding the first-time mother seeming overwhelmed (June 22):

Reader “Perhaps the baby’s father has little to no experience with postpartum depression and it’s scaring him when his wife cries? His angry outbursts aren’t helping.”

If you want to improve your sex life, consider what’s lacking, seek professional information and try to discuss/achieve positive changes within your relationship.

