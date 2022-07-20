Can agents advertise that they will buy your home if they’re unable to sell it?

This is a marketing strategy sometimes used by real estate agents and brokerages. Perhaps you saw this type of ad in your mailbox, your local newspaper, on a bus or in a bus shelter, or on social media.

Hiring an agent and signing on with a brokerage that advertises this type of program can give sellers some peace of mind that their home will be sold by a certain date and at a price point they have agreed on. This can be particularly appealing if:

• the market is cool or cooling (a “buyer’s market”)

• you have bought another property, are unable to secure bridge financing and would like to avoid carrying two mortgages at the same time, or

• you would feel more comfortable knowing you will receive a predetermined amount of money by a certain date, regardless of market conditions and the level of interest that potential buyers may have in your home

Having said all that, if this is something you are seriously considering, I would encourage you to take a few key things into account as you make your decision.

A guaranteed price and a list price are not the same. The price you choose to list your property for sale and the price that an agent might offer under these types of programs, will likely be different. In fact, I would like to flag that typically the agents’ offers serve as a safety net, but are not necessarily highly competitive.

Understand what the brokerage’s offer amount is based on, to make sure how it compares to the market. Ask your agent to do a comparative market analysis to compare similar homes that are currently listed or have recently sold within your area. The analysis would include researching homes that are similar in size, construction, style, condition and features. This will help you have a realistic estimate of the current approximate value of your home.

Understand the terms of the agreement. If listing your home with a “we’ll sell it or we’ll buy it” guarantee is a key consideration for you, it is crucial that you read and fully understand the fine print.