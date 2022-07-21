Sourcebooks

2022, 40 pages

ISBN: 9781728220284

Ages 4+

Good Night To Your Fantastic Elastic Brain is a children's picture book that teaches its readers about the importance of a good night's sleep. This book is bursting with brain facts, diagrams, terminology and concepts which informs readers about the various jobs, anatomy and processes of our brains. For example, did you know that the brain "takes a bath" and intentionally forgets? Have you ever heard of the prefrontal cortex?

Furthermore, the book shares the consequences of what happens when we do not get a good night's sleep, a problem that many of us are currently experiencing. The brilliant collaboration between the narrative, written by two brain experts, and the illustrated diagrams work together to explain the scientific concepts found in the book and to engage readers. I encourage educators, families and brain enthusiasts to read this book.

– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett

Give Thanks

Naomi Shulman, illustrated by Hsinping Pan

Storey Publishing

2021, 64 pages

ISBN: 9781635863994

ages 5+

Give Thanks is a wonderful book that encourages children to notice simple, good things in life and to give thanks for them. The book features 50 easy activities that kids (and adults) can do to show their gratitude – from thinking about things you are excited about when you wake up to doing a “Gratitude Countdown” consisting of considering three things you experienced during the day that you are thankful for. Other activities include making a paper flower with kind adjectives on the petals and giving it to a friend, building a happiness wall, make a “Picture Thank-You!” and give it to a person who gave you a gift, send a thank-you note, keep a gratitude journal – and lots more.

Not only will the activities in this book help the reader realize many of the good things that they should be thankful for, but it will help them to give thanks to others which will make them feel happy.