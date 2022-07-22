Suffering Loss of Sex

AEveryone reading your story can recognize how difficult this situation has been for you and your wife.

And you’re not alone. A search through the internet reveals reports of other men who’ve sought treatment for hair loss and experienced erectile dysfunction and loss of libido.

You persisted seeking hair growth after the initial loss of sex drive. Maybe early-warning signs of baldness in your family had worried you when young, so you persevered.

I can’t help feeling that your wife who loves and supports you so much would have still loved you if you went bald.

I understand that it’s a deeply personal issue for men — fearing a loss of attractiveness or looking “old” before even reaching middle age. Your initial seeking of what you thought was a solution is logical.

But staying with the treatment, which you believed was causing a very negative effect on your libido and your relationship with your wife, was illogical. You lost perspective.

But you’re not “helpless.”

As a woman with a fully bald husband in his late 30s said to me, “He uses the gym to keep looking hot. He works out whenever he can.”

Some women also experience noticeably thinning hair surprisingly early in their adulthood. Hair-industry specialists can create segments of hair to “weave” into the women’s own hair — and men’s too, if they seek this method.

Other choices in the hair-loss field — e.g. hairpieces — are far more subtle and natural-looking from those of a decade-plus ago. Experts at this can create a section of hair or a full wig to cover male baldness.

Seek more information from your treating urologist and read research on this situation by experts in that field. (Where male sexual drive is involved, there’ll be research.) Also, seek referral to a psychiatrist for help regarding ongoing depression.

Above all, honour the love within your marriage and family by not giving up.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Keep pursuing all expert information that becomes available and discuss/explore potential aids toward intimacy with your wife.

