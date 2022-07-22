The Lost City

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray

If you enjoy romance/comedy movies you will want to check out The Lost City featuring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. This film also has lots of action as adventure novel writer Loretta Sage’s (Bullock) latest book comes to life when she is kidnapped by Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), an eccentric billionaire. The evil Fairfax has kidnapped Loretta so that she can help him locate a legendary lost city. Attempting a heroic, but not well thought out, rescue mission is Alan (Tatum) who is the cover model for Loretta’s books. Alan and Loretta not only have to evade Fairfax and his nasty team, but they have to survive a harsh jungle setting while attempting to find a lost city’s treasure.

Joining Bullock, Tatum and Radcliffe are Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Brad Pitt. While The Lost City isn’t likely to win any Oscars, it is a fun adventure with many funny moments. Bullock and Tatum make a good duo and Radcliffe is a convincing villain. Along with the movie on Blu-ray, this set has more than 50 minutes of bonus content including “Bullock and Tatum: The Dynamic Duo”, “Jungle Rescue”, “Building The Lost City, deleted scenes – and more.

Batwoman: The Third and Final Season

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray, 3 discs

If you have been following the TV series Batwoman, the third and final season was recently released as a 3-disc, Blu-ray set by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Season three sees DC Super Hero Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) lead the Bat Team against various villains including the Joker in order to keep Gotham relatively safe.

Joining Javicia Leslie is a cast that includes Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, Nick Creegan, Robin Givens and Victoria Cartagena. This set includes all 13 episodes (approximately 9 hours) from the show’s final season along with the special features “Batwing: A Hero’s Journey”, deleted scenes and a gag reel.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated G, Blu-ray, 2 discs