But it’s important to realize that markets look forward and the troubled outlook is already reflected in current prices.

“Those three scenarios are getting baked into the cake,” says Tom Bradley, chair of Steadyhand Investment Funds, an investment firm. “The market has made an adjustment to this tough outlook, whether it’s stagflation, recession or even soft landing.”

Recent poor performance helps position stocks and bonds for the future. In recent years, stock valuations have been high by historical standards, but lately they’ve become a bit more attractive.

For example, the S&P 500 forward price-earnings ratio was a bit over 16 late last week, compared to over 22 a year previously, according to Birinyi Associates Inc. and the Wall Street Journal. And lower bond prices come with higher yields going forward.

You have good reason to view investment prospects for both stocks and bonds with equanimity.

Finding the right balance is individual to you

Stocks and investment grade bonds play complementary roles in your portfolio that balances each other’s strength and weaknesses. Stocks provide most of your long-term investing returns but are volatile, while investment grade bonds provide only a modest amount of yield but come with a lot of downside protection during recessions.

Getting the right mix is a balancing act that’s highly individual. You need to find the asset allocation that best fits your financial objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon and other individual circumstances.

The classic asset allocation of 60 per cent stocks and 40 per cent investment-grade bonds suits many investors with moderately high risk tolerance and long-term horizons. But younger or more affluent investors with high risk tolerance often suit more stocks, while investors who are older or more risk averse may benefit from more bonds.

Treat stocks as a long-term commitment

Stocks might do fairly well in the next year if we get a relatively benign economic outcome, but they could also get pummelled if we end up in a full-blown recession.

However, you shouldn’t focus much on short term performance. In particular, you need to be prepared to wait out market downdrafts should they occur and stay invested for the long-term.

Investment analysts typically value a stock by projecting discounted cash flows over a long period like 20 years. A relatively small proportion of the stock’s true “intrinsic” value is based on what happens in the next year.

“Most of the value is in the following 20 years,” points out Bradley.

Furthermore, no one can reliably predict when a recession might start and end, nor the timing of how markets will anticipate and react, so you won’t be able to time markets reliably.

Rebounds from market lows often happen sharply and quickly so if you sit on the sidelines waiting for markets to turn, it’s easy to miss out on a lot of the recovery.

Bonds provide essential downside protection

Bonds have generated paltry yields the last few years and therefore haven’t had much appeal. But investment grade bonds play an essential role in helping to protect your portfolio if we end up in recession, which can help offset weaknesses in stocks that often occurs in those times. “I think bonds have entered the realm again of being crisis protection or insurance,” says Bradley.

Fixed-rate bond prices move inversely to interest rates. So, bonds have suffered losses while interest rates have risen over the last few months. And there might be more losses in store if interest rates rise further.

But at some point, bond prospects get better. Losses from rising rates represent a one-time hit, but higher yields provide ongoing returns which cumulate over time for as long as yields stay up.

Also, if we end up in a recession, interest rates will likely start to come back down, which should cause some bond price gains.

If we get a deep recession, investors are liable to look for safe havens, which can help investment grade corporate bonds hold their value relatively well (and lead to price gains by top-rated government bonds).

In contrast, high-yield bonds (below investment grade) tend to sell off much like stocks during market meltdowns, thus providing little stabilizing power when you need it most.

Stagflation is a wild card

Many economists worry that if central banks demonstrate insufficient resolve in fighting inflation, we could be in for stagflation, which combines persistent inflation with stagnant growth conditions.

If that unusual condition persists for an extended period, you can expect neither bonds nor stocks to do well generally as long as it lasts (although a small number of specific stock sectors might prosper).

Those investment expectations are based on historical experience from the late 1960s to the early 1980s, which was the last time we experienced this rare condition for an extended period.

The only good thing about it was that by the time stagflation was finally beaten in the early 1980s, stocks were cheap and bonds came with sky-high yields. This set the stage for both stocks and bonds to achieve high returns in the booming 1980s as inflation and interest rates came down.

So sticking with your investments for the long term was still the best approach during the 1970s and 1980s, but unfortunately in that instance it required a truly exceptional amount of patience and fortitude.

Staying balanced requires rebalancing

The followup requirement to maintaining a balanced portfolio is rebalancing. As changes in market prices cause your actual asset mix to diverge from your target, at some point you need to make adjustments to get it back on track.

So for example, say your target asset allocation is 60 per cent equities and 40 per cent bonds. Then if stock values fall by 15 per cent while bond values are unchanged, your actual asset mix would be around 56 per cent equities and 44 per cent bonds (with rounding). As a result, you should sell some bonds and buy some equities to get back to 60/40.

Think of it as a built-in mechanism that helps you buy assets when they are relatively cheap and sell when they are relatively expensive through market ups and downs. “More than anything I want to make sure our portfolios go up with more stocks than they go down with,” says Bradley.

David Aston, a freelance contributing columnist for the Star, is a personal finance and investment journalist. He has a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Chartered Professional Accountant. Reach him via email: davidastonstar@gmail.com