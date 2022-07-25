Macmillan Audio

2022, 5 CDs (approximately 6 hours)

ISBN: 9781250836649

My wife and I enjoyed listening to Holy Chow so much that we are now enjoying listening to Citizen K-9 by David Rosenfelt (and read by Fred Berman.) This is the third book in the “K Team” series which is a spinoff series of the popular Andy Carpenter mystery series. This series features the investigative team that helps Andy Carpenter with his cases. There is Corey Douglas and his canine partner Simon Garfunkel who have recently retired from the police force. They are joined by former police officer Laurie Collins (who is married to Andy Carpenter) and her investigating partner, Marcus.

In Citizen K-9 the K Team is hired by the Paterson Police Department which has created a cold-case division and needs their help. The K Team’s first cold case involves two friends who went missing at Laurie’s high school reunion 10 years earlier! Those who enjoy the Andy Carpenter novels or who like funny mysteries with dogs included will enjoy this audio book.

A Matter of Life and Death

Phillip Margolin, read by Therese Plummer

Macmillan Audio

2021, 6 CDs (approximately 6 hours)

ISBN: 9781250788290

A while back I reviewed the audio book The Darkest Place by Phillip Margolin. The enjoyable mystery is the fifth book in the Robin Lockwood series. This series features prominent defense attorney, and former MMA fighter, Robin Lockwood. The female attorney is not only an impressive attorney, she is also a good investigator.

A Matter of Life and Death is another book in this series. The mystery features a difficult case for Lockwood. A homeless man, Joe Lattimore, trying to provide for his family agrees to participate in an illegal bout where he kills his opponent. The organizers of the fight then blackmail Lattimore saying that in exchange for covering up the death he has to break into a house. And if this isn’t bad enough, when he does break in he discovers a murdered woman. And he seen by the victim’s husband who is a judge.

