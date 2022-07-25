Holy Chow
David Rosenfelt, read by Grover Gardner
Macmillan Audio
2022, 6 CDs (approximately 6.5 hours)
ISBN: 9781250852106
A good audio book provides hours of listening entertainment. My wife and I usually set aside some time each night to listen to an audio book. We just finished Holy Chow (the 25th book in the Andy Carpenter mystery series) by David Rosenfelt (and read by Grover Gardner) and it was very good.
Andy Carpenter is a mostly retired lawyer whose real calling is running the Tara Foundation – a dog rescue organization – with a friend. About a year ago Andy matched up a senior Chow Chow dog named Lion with Rachel Morehouse, a recently widowed woman in her sixties. When Rachel is killed her stepson, Tony, is charged with her murder. Andy is fairly confident of Tony’s innocence so he takes on the case which is far more complicated and far reaching than anyone could imagine.
Holy Chow includes Rosenfelt’s interesting characters in his series along with new ones for this novel and the plot is good. The mystery also includes liberal doses of humour making it a fun listen.
Citizen K-9
David Rosenfelt, read by Fred Berman
Macmillan Audio
2022, 5 CDs (approximately 6 hours)
ISBN: 9781250836649
My wife and I enjoyed listening to Holy Chow so much that we are now enjoying listening to Citizen K-9 by David Rosenfelt (and read by Fred Berman.) This is the third book in the “K Team” series which is a spinoff series of the popular Andy Carpenter mystery series. This series features the investigative team that helps Andy Carpenter with his cases. There is Corey Douglas and his canine partner Simon Garfunkel who have recently retired from the police force. They are joined by former police officer Laurie Collins (who is married to Andy Carpenter) and her investigating partner, Marcus.
In Citizen K-9 the K Team is hired by the Paterson Police Department which has created a cold-case division and needs their help. The K Team’s first cold case involves two friends who went missing at Laurie’s high school reunion 10 years earlier! Those who enjoy the Andy Carpenter novels or who like funny mysteries with dogs included will enjoy this audio book.
A Matter of Life and Death
Phillip Margolin, read by Therese Plummer
Macmillan Audio
2021, 6 CDs (approximately 6 hours)
ISBN: 9781250788290
A while back I reviewed the audio book The Darkest Place by Phillip Margolin. The enjoyable mystery is the fifth book in the Robin Lockwood series. This series features prominent defense attorney, and former MMA fighter, Robin Lockwood. The female attorney is not only an impressive attorney, she is also a good investigator.
A Matter of Life and Death is another book in this series. The mystery features a difficult case for Lockwood. A homeless man, Joe Lattimore, trying to provide for his family agrees to participate in an illegal bout where he kills his opponent. The organizers of the fight then blackmail Lattimore saying that in exchange for covering up the death he has to break into a house. And if this isn’t bad enough, when he does break in he discovers a murdered woman. And he seen by the victim’s husband who is a judge.
