I wanted to bond with her, because I’m now divorced and it was hard on my son, my only child, when it happened.

AYou could’ve sparked a very negative reaction if you’d mentioned this very brief encounter. She might have resented your reminder of an unhappy past marriage, because she’s found happiness in her current life.

Hopefully, you now have or will have similar happiness in your life.

It’s sad that her ex introduced you so early, in your life as a young wife and mother, to the harsh realities that many people face through the years, including cheaters — and also users and abusers — from every background and gender.

Live your own best life now and through your future. Your son will adjust to his realities, if you show your caring and understanding, without treating divorce as a terrible event that was inflicted on him. If he has a good, ongoing relationship with his father, be supportive of it. He may still need reassurance that the divorce was not in any way his fault.

Also, he doesn’t need to know all the details of why the divorce happened, which inevitably would lay blame on one of his parents. Likely, each of you and your ex had a part in the marital breakup, even if it was neglect and avoidance, rather than deliberate cheating.

It’s long past time to wipe that first cheater from your history. It was only a moment, not an event.

Unexpected glimpses of others’ cheating behaviour are like an early warning system: Among the many choices presented to people new to relationship pitfalls, choose your own important values.

