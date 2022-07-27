Your parents did their best to support your ambitions. Their happiness about your then-girlfriend was natural, not shameful. What’s good in your life today began with their early values and hard work, followed by your own.

Forgive your self-imposed sense of guilt. If you need ongoing help, talk to a mental-health specialist about long-simmering guilt feelings.

Reader’s CommentaryRegarding the man who loved his ex-fiancée and his wife (June 28):

“This cannot be true love. He wrote: ‘we were forced not to marry by her parents.’

“When I was 16, I fell in love with a 20-year-old woman. My very religious family were adamantly opposed. My father threw me out of his home on a cold winter night.

“When I returned several days later for some possessions, he called the police. They said that they’d gladly arrest me if I left. One raised his arm to me and said my father should discipline me. I was a university student and went to student services, then began proceedings to be declared a ward of the courts under the Youth Protection Act and given a court-ordered curfew. If I broke even the smallest rule I’d be picked up by police and taken to a teen detention centre.

“After a family-court hearing, interviews with court and university psychiatrists, social worker visits, etc. I was ‘a ward of the court,’ permitted to leave home, and appointed a probation officer until I was 18.

“If I could do all this at 16, how could two adults claim ‘true love’ yet offer so little resistance to both their families’ adverse wishes?”

EllieThere are different factors: The earlier letter-writer faced false accusations and disapproval from both families. His reputation was ruined, and both he and his fiancée suffered severe health effects (she became clinically depressed, he kept passing out).

Your story is of a determined fighter, unafraid of your father, nor the strict mandates of your family’s religion.

Your battle wasn’t only about true love. It was a survival fight for freedom from a cruel father.

