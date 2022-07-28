What should I do?

Protecting Mom

ABack off. Your approach has your mother ignoring your attempt to end a relationship she enjoys.

A far more respectful and common chat with aging parents, is to simply ask whether there’s a will on file with her lawyer, and whether she’s willing to reveal its contents regarding you and your husband.

Instead, you’ve raised your preference (intention?) for moving her out of the house she enjoys and giving her current “partner” the boot, with no knowledge whether he’s mentioned in her will, or seeks common-law status.

Their travel and other expenses are her business if she chooses to pay some of it, unless there’s evidence of him using coercion or her showing signs of dementia.

Look to your own finances: Do both you and your husband work, own your home together, maintain expenses beyond your means? That’s where your concerns should start, followed by an open, honest chat with your mom regarding you and her only.

FEEDBACKRegarding the woman, 43, whose new partner is a younger man, 28. She’s happy with him but wondering which one is the “wrong” age (July 1):

Reader: “Age gaps actually shrink over time.

“A 15-year gap now seems large. But, when she’s 90 and he’s 75, it’ll seem less. Even in 15 years — when 58 and 43, it’s no longer so big an age gap.

“Check statistics: Generally, women outlive men. My father passed 15 years ago and my mother’s still with us.

“Today may bring snide comments. But in 20 years this woman will be admired by her detractors!

“If the couple are right for each other, age doesn’t matter.”

Healthy seniors may enjoy added years of happiness with a new partner, barring adult children’s interference.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.