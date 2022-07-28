Good Burger

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray Steelbook

If you like the movie Good Burger you will be interested in this 25th anniversary Steelbook. The movie from 1997 has two teenagers – Ed (Kel Mitchell) and Dexter (Kenan Thompson) – go up against the new, large, high-tech burger restaurant “Mondo Burger.”

The just established fast food burger joint is putting the older, established “Good Burger” diner out of business and taking with it Ed’s and Dexter’s jobs. But thanks to a tasty sauce created by Ed, Good Burger may be able to stay in business after all.

While the movie isn’t one of the better comedies that I’ve seen, it does have its funny moments. Joining Mitchell and Thompson is a cast that includes Sinbad, Shar Jackson, Abe Vigoda and Dan Schneider with a cameo by Shaquille O’Neal. And the Blu-ray Steelbook is an attractive set.

The Patrick Star Show: Season 1 Volume 1

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated G, DVD, 2 discs

A spin-off series from SpongeBob SquarePants, The Patrick Star Show began in 2021. In this series Patrick Star (voice of Bill Fagerbakke) “hosts a variety show in his room – inspired by the inner machinations of his mind.”

Although it is not as good as SpongeBob SquarePants, The Patrick Star Show will appeal to some who like SpongeBob SquarePants. This 2-disc DVD set contains the first 13 episodes of season one (almost 5 hours.)

Rugrats: Season 1 Volume 1