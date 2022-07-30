Your friendship offers male companionship and caring but the emotional impact on him of erectile dysfunction means there’s no certainty of his ever being fully intimate with you.

So, it’s not your self-esteem that’s the most fragile here. Your friend isn’t rejecting you ... instead, he’s deeply embarrassed by his inability to bring you sexual enjoyment and intimate lovemaking.

Work at rebooting your self-esteem and forget self-recriminations. The person suffering deeper emotional and psychological pain, is your friend.

Dating sites are a different situation, yet rejections aren’t uncommon, as people pick and choose through many photos and profiles.

As for this current “very good man,” decide what you can live with, and what you cannot.

QOur 36-year-old son recently passed away suddenly in his sleep. He was a compassionate, gentle soul. His brother, my wife and I are devastated.

My 95-year-old mother and I haven’t had real communication in five years. It took her several days to phone briefly to express condolences. No card, flowers, nothing else.

My sibling asked about possible dates for my son’s Celebration of Life. He said, “If you could have it in August it’d be better for us. We have a cruise planned for September.”

He’d said something similar regarding our sister’s Celebration of Life on a particular date because they were scheduled to go camping.

The best man at my wedding has been a friend for over 50 years. Well-liked by our family, he attended our numerous social functions. When my father passed away, he missed the service, offering only a lame excuse. He did the same thing when my sister died.

When informed of our son’s death, he wrote, “I’m at a loss for words.” He then sent me an E-Card. I was so offended at such an impersonal message.

Are my angry reactions to these situations wrong or am I being overly critical?

Bitter and Saddened

AMost people don’t know how to deal with others’ losses of spouses, parents, relatives, nor, especially, the death of children.

Some mumble the only phrase they can handle, which at least acknowledges another’s pain: “I’m sorry for your loss.”

But cold silence from family and so-called friends is especially hurtful. Say so. They’ll eventually learn.

