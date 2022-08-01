AThis scenario IS a cash-grab, in very poor taste, lacking even a simple “thank you.” The children’s friends who are also graduating and having birthdays shouldn’t be expected to bring money ... at the most, small meaningful gifts are usual. Their age groups need to save their allowance or earned money for their own use.

Putting parents’ and grandparents’ friends on the spot for donations is also disturbingly crass. None of these “guests” have an obligation to pay up. If the children’s close relatives choose to bring gifts or money, that’s their choice.

My question to consider: Do the hosts ever tell friends and family what was paid for by their imposed generosity? Unlikely.

My answer to your letter: If the friendship is very important to you, attend on your own. But don’t bring money. If asked, say that you’d rather give a personal gift.

Tell your husband about your plan, which shows him you acknowledge his view.

FEEDBACKRegarding the letter-writer’s abusive husband (July 4):

Reader“What people (in Canada) often fail to realize is this: While marriages may be ‘arranged’ under a family’s customs, these unions still come under the laws of Canada.

“All the advice given in the specific column response to the letter-writer who’s being abused by her husband, is excellent.

“She should seek out a woman’s shelter (online search through a computer available at a public library), and do it immediately. The experienced workers at abused women’s shelters will then advise and handle your situation from there.

“I echo Ellie’s advice: DO NOT TELL ANYONE of your plans and preparations. Not even your son. Let the shelter workers take that lead if/when they believe he’ll not side with his father. There’s just too much to lose.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Celebrating children’s birthdays, graduations and other milestones along with invited family/friends is a time-honoured tradition. But there’s no “honour” in setting up guests for a thankless cash-grab.

