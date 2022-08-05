“And recognizing how important it is to not have alcohol be part of every interaction with others.”

Here’s the new reality: “The previous expectation of having long-term relationships, including raising children together, has definitely shifted. This generation of daters are spoiled for choice. They have multiple dating apps to choose from, and are frequently looking for something different.”

In fact, they get stuck in a phase of too many choices, she says. Many are “dating” only through sending/receiving texts and emails

The reality check: “Don’t spend all your time just talking. If someone’s not talking to you in person, they’re not meeting you. So start defining your own rules.

“Be clear that it’s either time for a coffee meetup, or to move on. (Not just women clients, but even guys complain about the long stall, or disinterest, regarding actually meeting in person, she’s found.)

Living in her own “very happy” second marriage, she speaks from the heart as well as her experience: “You must invest in the quality of your life.”

In her own down time? No surprise, she practices what she preaches. “It consists of talking to my husband, cuddling with my child, sitting down with a book …”

We can all do better at valuing ourselves and the people with whom we have real relationships.

QI’m in my 70s with three children, all university graduates. The eldest has her own family including a teenager. The second one’s married and quite happy. They’re well off but have many financial responsibilities.

So, two of my children live luxuriously. The third one’s well off but frugal, not as generous, more calculating, not happy.

What can we parents do?

Concerned

AEnjoy your own life together, stay connected to your children and especially to your grandchildren.

You’ve seen your children all well-educated, so congratulations. You have time to keep yourself and your spouse as healthy as possible, staying fit, eating well, walking in nature and appreciating your own life.

The pandemic’s effects on would-be daters reveals the significance of stating what you expect/need from a relationship.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.