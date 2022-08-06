Christine is a 28-year-old social worker who lives in Queen West. She says “I try to be stylish but am not always completely successful”; she describes her clothes as “fairly casual” and says she has been experimenting with wearing more makeup. Christine says she is “easygoing, except for when I’m really anxious,” and “funny in surprising ways.” She likes spending time alone, reading, doing yoga, hiking and cooking; with friends, she likes “going out for dinner or over to each other’s houses for drinks.” Christine is looking to date someone who has “self-awareness and intelligence,” and who can be genuine and vulnerable.

When I met Andy I had been single for a few years. I wanted to date someone, but I had tried the apps a few times with little success. I really didn’t feel like online dating was how I would end up connecting with someone, but I also wasn’t meeting people elsewhere. I was somewhat stressed about how I could make dating happen. As an introvert, I find “putting myself out there” exhausting.

I had met Andy briefly several times over the years because we had a couple friends in common. Each time I would meet him again he wouldn’t remember my name, or having met me previously. We never said much more than a brief hello to each other. Then one night we started talking while I was helping my friend bartend. I remember thinking “Am I flirting with this guy who never remembers me?!” We laughed a lot, and I even told him about a recent nightmare I’d had. I’d had a couple of drinks by that point. I was impressed that he wasn’t turned off by the somewhat dark turn in the conversation. I was definitely attracted to him.

For our first date, we went on a walk and had lunch. I texted Andy after the date that I’d had a good time, and that we should do it again. He suggested dinner, and asked if we should go out or if I’d like to go over to his place. I decided I wanted to go there instead of out, because I didn’t want to run into anyone we knew, since we were just getting to know each other.

I was excited but nervous for the second date, and was shocked to be going on a second date at all. That doesn’t usually happen!

I brought a bottle of wine to his house. We relaxed into the date quickly. Because he made fajitas, we had an “activity,” so that probably made it easier. We talked about our families and jobs, among other things. We ended up opening a second bottle of wine. It was all going very well.

Then, into our second bottle of wine, Andy shared that he wanted his next relationship to be polyamorous. This took me by complete surprise. Some of my friends were poly and it was something I had thought about before, but the bold way he stated it as a desire he had, and the way he was so open and honest about it, was not something I expected. I told him that I had considered it as well, and could be open to it, but I was noncommittal. I tried to be casual, but I was having so many conflicting feelings about what I truly wanted, and we were still in the middle of our second date! I didn’t know what to say.

I stayed at his place until 1 a.m., talking and laughing, which is much much later than my bedtime, especially for a Sunday. I was somewhat distracted for the rest of the night, thinking about what it would mean to be poly and if it was something I would want with him, or if I even wanted to consider it. I was nervous about whether or not I’d actually be able to do it, and handle it, especially because my dating life had been so inactive.

After our date, Andy walked me home, and he didn’t even kiss me! I didn’t make a move either. I felt OK leaving any possible intimacy for later, until I knew a bit more about how I felt and what I wanted. I left the date very excited and very curious and still very nervous about what was to come. I felt confident we would have another date.

We had another date within the week and then many more after that.