The Traitor’s Brand
Hugh Russel
Negative Space Publishing
2022, 200 pages
ISBN: 9781777794620
The Traitor’s Brand by Hugh Russel is a compelling mystery set in England a decade or so after the Boer War and at the beginning of the Great War. Retired Lieutenant Colonel James Wilson Horn has turned his attention to solving mysteries with the assistance of his friend Major Anthony Hillman. While hiking through a London cemetery, James notes a relatively new gravestone set among other much older stones. The newer headstone not only has a weird — and rude — inscription on it, but also a design chiseled into the stone that seems to brand the person in the grave as a traitor.
When James and Anthony begin to investigate they discover that it may be connected to a Scotland Yard investigation that was believed to have been a suicide, but which was a murder. Besides murder the unsolved case appears to have even more serious ramifications.
Combining a good murder mystery with espionage, war and spies — not to mention an engrossing plot and interesting, well-developed characters — Russel has created a gripping historical, detective story.
The Keening: A Mystery of Gaelic Ireland
Anne Emery
ECW Press
2021, 390 pages
ISBN: 9781770415843
Those who enjoy historical novels — particularly mysteries — are in for a treat with Anne Emery’s The Keening: A Mystery of Gaelic Ireland. The story takes place in Ireland in the area of Enniskillen town and goes back and forth between the late 1500s and early 1600s and 2017-18. Brigid Tierney’s ancestor’s, like her, were hospitallers who ran a house welcoming visitors — “Tierney’s Guesthouse.” In the late 1500s it was Brigid Tierney and her family who ran the five-story stone house that was “known far and wide for its hospitality” and which was located across the River Erne from Enniskillen Castle.
During a banquet at the castle that is the home of the ruling family, the Maguires, Sorcha, a guest and prophetess, sees a difficult future for Ireland. The following day Sorcha, who is a good friend of Brigid, is found murdered and Brigid’s partner, Shane, is accused of the violent act.
Fast forward to 2017-18 and Mick and his daughter Roisin operate Tierney’s Hotel located across from the castle. Unfortunately, the hotel is being threatened by a proposed development that would include houses, a hotel and a casino that will block the impressive view from Tierney’s Hotel to Enniskillen Castle. In order to try and stop such a gaudy development, Mick and Roisin propose an archeological dig on their land where it is believed that the structure of a much older inn lies. Finding parts of the old building and other objects may save Tierney’s Hotel. But will digging up the past have negative consequences as well?
Emery effectively switches back and forth from around 1600 to present day resulting in a fascinating read.
Deadly Editions
Paige Shelton
Minotaur Books
2021, 295 pages
ISBN: 9781250203908
Fans of cosy mysteries will like Paige Shelton’s “Scottish Bookshop Mystery” series. Deadly Editions is the sixth book in the series and sees bookseller Delaney Nichols be invited to a meeting with wealthy, eccentric socialite Shelagh O’Connor. The meeting is attended by several others and pertains to a treasure hunt where the winner not only receives Shelagh’s valuable edition of her favourite book “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” but also her large library as well.
Soon after the meeting, homes in Edinburgh are robbed and someone associated with Shelagh is killed. Shelagh then goes missing and is believed to have been kidnapped. Is someone connected to the treasure hunt terrorizing Edinburgh?
