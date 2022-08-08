ECW Press

2021, 390 pages

ISBN: 9781770415843

Those who enjoy historical novels — particularly mysteries — are in for a treat with Anne Emery’s The Keening: A Mystery of Gaelic Ireland. The story takes place in Ireland in the area of Enniskillen town and goes back and forth between the late 1500s and early 1600s and 2017-18. Brigid Tierney’s ancestor’s, like her, were hospitallers who ran a house welcoming visitors — “Tierney’s Guesthouse.” In the late 1500s it was Brigid Tierney and her family who ran the five-story stone house that was “known far and wide for its hospitality” and which was located across the River Erne from Enniskillen Castle.

During a banquet at the castle that is the home of the ruling family, the Maguires, Sorcha, a guest and prophetess, sees a difficult future for Ireland. The following day Sorcha, who is a good friend of Brigid, is found murdered and Brigid’s partner, Shane, is accused of the violent act.

Fast forward to 2017-18 and Mick and his daughter Roisin operate Tierney’s Hotel located across from the castle. Unfortunately, the hotel is being threatened by a proposed development that would include houses, a hotel and a casino that will block the impressive view from Tierney’s Hotel to Enniskillen Castle. In order to try and stop such a gaudy development, Mick and Roisin propose an archeological dig on their land where it is believed that the structure of a much older inn lies. Finding parts of the old building and other objects may save Tierney’s Hotel. But will digging up the past have negative consequences as well?

Emery effectively switches back and forth from around 1600 to present day resulting in a fascinating read.

Deadly Editions

Paige Shelton

Minotaur Books

2021, 295 pages

ISBN: 9781250203908

Fans of cosy mysteries will like Paige Shelton’s “Scottish Bookshop Mystery” series. Deadly Editions is the sixth book in the series and sees bookseller Delaney Nichols be invited to a meeting with wealthy, eccentric socialite Shelagh O’Connor. The meeting is attended by several others and pertains to a treasure hunt where the winner not only receives Shelagh’s valuable edition of her favourite book “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” but also her large library as well.

Soon after the meeting, homes in Edinburgh are robbed and someone associated with Shelagh is killed. Shelagh then goes missing and is believed to have been kidnapped. Is someone connected to the treasure hunt terrorizing Edinburgh?