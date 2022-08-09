In other words, you present an understanding approach which, if done gently, disarms her. Do not engage in her comments about the daughter or the choices teenagers sometimes make; rather, casually calm her. This is a kindness to both mother and daughter.

If you find the exchange is going well, you might even describe a homemade meal your teenager really likes, or talk about how making a from scratch together (e.g., pizza) makes mealtimes more enjoyable.

You’ll be doing that young girl a much-needed favour. And, hopefully, the overwrought mother as well.

QMy sister and I are arguing about an evening dress which she borrowed from a cousin 30 years ago. While recently decluttering, she found the dress. She maintains that, because our cousin never asked for the dress back, it’s hers.

I think she owes our cousin an apology with the return of the dress, dry-cleaned, with all new buttons. (A missing button is why my sister didn’t return the dress promptly. She couldn’t find an exact match. She put the dress away and forgot about it.)

Am I right that she should still return it?

Sibling Conflict

AYes, that’s the “right” thing to do. But don’t count on her returning the dress, and here’s why: 1) embarrassment; 2) stubbornness; and 3) not wanting you to tell her what to do.

Stop arguing about it. Perhaps the cousin has also forgotten about the dress. For your sibling relationship, it’s best if you forget it, too.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Sometimes, a smile and gentle outreach to a stressed parent can calm the situation and save a child from harsher consequences.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.