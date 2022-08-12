Mutual chemistry is luck. But you needed personal self-assurance and mutual trust. You’ve come a long way in understanding yourself, and in respecting this man rather than trying to “win” him.

A happy future now depends on each of you maintaining an enduring commitment to the other.

Reader’s Commentary Regarding the concerned grandmother of a child exposed to a convicted pedophile who calls himself “Grandpa” (July 12):

“I agree that becoming more informed is crucial, but at this point, the safety of this child is paramount.

“As a very senior nurse who’s worked in many departments of hospitals including emergency departments, pediatric units including child mental health units, and in adult mental health, this letter gave me chills with every alarm bell ringing.

“During my career, I’ve witnessed the destruction and sometimes death of children at the hands of pedophiles.

“To hold a dying six-month-old infant who was so sexually traumatized that doing ‘all we could do’ was simply not enough — that kind experience reduces a team of doctors and nurses because we could not save an innocent.

“The letter-writer doesn’t say if this person is on the sex offender’s registry. Regardless, this concerned grandmother needs to contact police IMMEDIATELY. The child is being groomed, and requires immediate protection from this man. The fact that he’s ‘always taking photos’ (a red flag), is cause for real concern and may even be a criminal offence for him (depending upon his release conditions).

“The daughter’s partner is to be commended for trying to protect this little boy and requires all the family support he can receive.

“If you ever make exceptions to your rules of anonymity (and have a contact number), please consider helping this vulnerable child.”

