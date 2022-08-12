Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG

I enjoyed the Sonic the Hedgehog movie from 2020 starring James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, Melody Nosipho Niemann and Tom Butler along with Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is also a fun family-action-comedy-adventure movie that sees the return of these actors along with Shemar Moore, Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’ Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has the blue hedgehog living in Green Hills with Tom (Marsden) and Maddie (Sumpter) but wanting to become a hero. When the evil Dr. Robotnik (Carrey) returns to earth with a partner, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic gets his chance. Both Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles are searching for a green emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Helping Sonic try to find the emerald before Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles do is Tails along with Sonic’s family. And there is lots of entertaining action in the approximately two-hour film that is a particularly good movie for the family to enjoy together.

The movie is available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD with the 4K and Blu-ray sets featuring nearly an hour of bonus features including “Robotnik Reimagined with Jim Carrey”, “The Powerful Puncher: Knuckles”, deleted scenes, bloopers, an animated short and more.

Firestarter

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray + DVD, 2 discs

Based on Stephen King’s novel published in 1980, this horror-sci-fi adaptation movie sees a young girl, Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) try to come to terms with mysterious powers that she has where she can use her mind to set things on fire. Due to her pyrokinetic powers there are people attempting to capture her and as Charlie gets older it is increasingly difficult to keep her extraordinary powers in check. Trying to keep her safe are her parents (Zac Efron and Sydney Lemmon) who keep moving trying to stay ahead of those trying to get their daughter.

While Firestarter isn’t one of the better horror movies that I’ve seen, it is reasonably entertaining. This 2-disc set has the movie on Blu-ray and DVD as well as several bonus features including an alternate ending, deleted and extended scenes, a gag reel and more.

