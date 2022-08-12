“Imagine being locked away from your husband. Never to see them. This is my other half — this is half of my life, and they’ve stolen it.”

These are not the words of a hostage or prisoner. These are the words of the wife of a nursing home resident during COVID-19.

Recently, the Toronto Star featured our research to underscore the importance of keeping doors open to family caregivers. Indeed, facilitating the unpaid care and support provided by family caregivers is not just the ethically responsible thing to do — it is in the best interests of staff and residents who rely on that support to keep the system afloat.

In this op-ed, we want you to read the words of family caregivers from our study who were locked out of long-term care (LTC) during the pandemic, and feel the magnitude of pain they experienced.

“There was one painful window visit towards the end where my mother was pleading with me to come beside her, to be beside her bed, and to not leave her. She would say to me, ‘you’re the only person I feel safe with’ … It just broke me.”

Pandemic policies that turned LTC homes overnight into almost totally closed institutions caused irreparable harm to residents and staff, a fact well documented by news media. Ontario’s provincially appointed LTC commissioners even urged LTC licensees to provide, and foot the bill for, counselling services to address the resulting trauma of residents and staff alike.

When this particular recommendation was made, we immediately asked: Well, what about family caregivers of loved ones inside these LTC facilities? Were they not traumatized? Do they not require support? The answer to all is a resounding yes.

“With no extra staff and knowing how short staffed they are all the time. To kick us out, at a time when the home would need us more, was unbelievably frightening. Every single night was spent obsessing about my mother and it was impossible to sleep.”

They watched from afar in sheer panic as the “horrors” unfolding in these closed LTC homes mounted, knowing full well their help was needed during a time when governments were prioritizing efforts at protecting acute care while COVID-19 ripped through LTC homes. The powerlessness they felt was almost incapacitating.

“I could see her deteriorating right before my eyes — and then five months to the day, August 14, she told the staff she wanted to give up. My sisters and I stood outside her room the whole day. She reached out toward the window, and all we could do was put our hands on the window. That is the image that stayed in my mind.”