Leslie is 44, works in finance, and lives downtown.

She says “I have a tailored and stylish look. I tend to favour fitted suits and classic, tailored casual wear.” Leslie says she is “very outgoing” and says “I don’t live in a city so that I can stay home and watch TV! I have a lot of friends, and I go out five or six nights a week.”

She runs every day, and sees a personal trainer several times a week adding, “I do volunteer work a few times a month, because I believe in giving back, and many of my friendships have developed from that work.” Leslie is looking for someone who is already happy, “who has their own life and accomplishments,” for whom a relationship is “an added bonus.”

I didn’t date much during the pandemic until vaccines became widely available, and then I only went on dates that I thought might go well.

I met Jeff online. I liked that he appeared to be very accomplished in his field, and to be a caring and genuine person. He also seemed like he was a lot of fun. He was tall, good-looking and well-dressed.

He suggested a very nice restaurant, but because I’ve been around the online-dating block a few times, I suggested drinks so that I wouldn’t have to commit to two hours. Of course, the first date went so well that we ended up closing the place down!

The second date went very well, too. Jeff was interesting, well-read, educated, cultured, and really attractive, stylish and fit. We had such a fun time on both dates, and talked about all sorts of things: work, people, art, books. We made each other laugh and really clicked. I definitely saw this turning into a relationship.

After our second date, I suggested that we go back to his place. I was really interested to see where he lived. I feel like you can really get to know a person by seeing their space. To my surprise, Jeff was reluctant, saying it was too messy for visitors. I wondered if he wasn’t actually single.

The third — and final — date was at a restaurant near his apartment. I think he chose to go there because he knew I was expecting to see where he lived.

Everything was going well, until Jeff disclosed, for the first time, that he wasn’t vaccinated. He’d been outright lying about his status. This deception was a deal-breaker, and it made me wonder what else he’d lie to me about. Jeff went on to espouse far-right views on vaccination, science and politics.