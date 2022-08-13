She could learn a lot, however, if she began meeting online or in person with a psychologist or psychotherapist to discuss her relationship history.

They can explore why she keeps choosing the wrong potential partner, and is also openly vulnerable to their choosing her!

Encourage her to take time/effort to focus on herself and the future she wants, while facing up to why she’s not protected herself from users.

Often, peoples’ past experiences, looked at closely, reveal the answers and motivation needed in the present.

QWhen I was 40, for several months I dated a woman I liked a lot. However, I was still only separated, not divorced from my ex and shared custody of our two children.

I was surprised (and pleased) that my then new “girlfriend” didn’t want any stated commitment. Her friend had confided that in several previous relationships, my dating partner had eventually discovered by accident that the man was married. The first one broke her heart. She called the wife and revealed all.

After that, she kept a rein on her feelings and expectations. I knew that she enjoyed my company (and our physical attraction) and I also enjoyed hers, but we weren’t going into the future together.

Soon after, I reconnected with my wife, and we tried hard to make the marriage work. Three years later, we divorced.

After five years of being single again, I entered into a second marriage and blended family that’s been very happy and committed.

I’m curious about your take on my experience.

Successful Second Time

AIt’s a story of the times, when marital separations have become relatively unsurprising. Yet family breakups still have a profound effect on children, such that how they’re handled should be well considered before splitting apart.

Marital counselling can be useful, even if not fully satisfying initially to one of the parties.

Your experience was somewhat cautious, which was wise. The same is true for taking enough time for kids’ early adjustments before marrying another partner.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Relationships that suit the needs of only one partner reflect that person’s self-absorption and the other’s deflated (or weakened) self-esteem.

