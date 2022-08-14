Whistling for Angela
Robin Heald, illustrated by Peggy Collins
Pajama Press
2022, 40 pages
ISBN: 9781772782455
ages 5+
Daniel is a young boy whose family is about to adopt a baby – Angela. Daniel wants to learn to whistle as a present to her. Unfortunately, this may be difficult as Daniel is missing his front teeth.
When Daniel meets his sister for the first time he still cannot whistle – until Angela’s birth mother, Jessie, shows him how! And although Jessie doesn’t keep Angela she is able to choose her new parents and big brother.
Whistling for Angela is a nice picture book for children that was inspired by a true story. An Author’s Note is included at the end of the story about the author’s adoption experiences.
Asha and Baz Meet Mary Sherman Morgan
Caroline Fernandez, illustrated by Dharmali Patel
Common Deer Press
2022, 96 pages
ISBN: 9781988761671
Ages 5+
Asha and Baz Meet Mary Sherman Morgan is the first chapter book of a new fiction series for young readers. In the first book, Asha and Baz are struggling to create a paper rocket that launches the farthest for their class competition. While brainstorming, they come across a stick, but soon realize that it is not ordinary. While drawing with it, they accidentally time travel back to 1957 just outside of North American Aviation where Mary Sherman Morgan works. Together they enter the building to find Mary Sherman Morgan and maybe a solution to their problems.
The series promises to share new adventures of Asha and Baz with a different historian/scientist featured in every book. Bonus features included in the appendix are a timeline of the space race (1957-1969) and highlights about Mary Sherman Morgan. If you like this book, you should look for the next book in the series Asha and Baz Meet Hedy Lamarr coming April 2023.
– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett
Badger’s Perfect Garden
Marsha Diane Arnold, illustrated by Ramona Kaulitzki
Sleeping Bear Press
2019, 32 pages
ISBN: 9781534110007
ages 3+
Learning to garden is important and will become increasingly useful in the future. In this nicely illustrated picture book Badger is planting a garden with seeds that he has collected. He wants to plant a perfect garden with the same seeds in straight rows and he is helped by his friends Weasel, Red Squirrel and Dormouse. Unfortunately, after his garden was neatly planted several days of intense rain washed the seeds away. Badger is sad and stays in his house until one day his friends show him where the seeds went – and grew into “the most perfect garden” with a “hodgepodge of colors” and a “jumble-tumble of shapes and sizes.”
Badger’s Perfect Garden is an entertaining picture book to help get young children interested in the joys of gardening.
