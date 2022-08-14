Caroline Fernandez, illustrated by Dharmali Patel

Common Deer Press

2022, 96 pages

ISBN: 9781988761671

Ages 5+

Asha and Baz Meet Mary Sherman Morgan is the first chapter book of a new fiction series for young readers. In the first book, Asha and Baz are struggling to create a paper rocket that launches the farthest for their class competition. While brainstorming, they come across a stick, but soon realize that it is not ordinary. While drawing with it, they accidentally time travel back to 1957 just outside of North American Aviation where Mary Sherman Morgan works. Together they enter the building to find Mary Sherman Morgan and maybe a solution to their problems.

The series promises to share new adventures of Asha and Baz with a different historian/scientist featured in every book. Bonus features included in the appendix are a timeline of the space race (1957-1969) and highlights about Mary Sherman Morgan. If you like this book, you should look for the next book in the series Asha and Baz Meet Hedy Lamarr coming April 2023.

– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett

Badger’s Perfect Garden

Marsha Diane Arnold, illustrated by Ramona Kaulitzki

Sleeping Bear Press

2019, 32 pages

ISBN: 9781534110007

ages 3+

Learning to garden is important and will become increasingly useful in the future. In this nicely illustrated picture book Badger is planting a garden with seeds that he has collected. He wants to plant a perfect garden with the same seeds in straight rows and he is helped by his friends Weasel, Red Squirrel and Dormouse. Unfortunately, after his garden was neatly planted several days of intense rain washed the seeds away. Badger is sad and stays in his house until one day his friends show him where the seeds went – and grew into “the most perfect garden” with a “hodgepodge of colors” and a “jumble-tumble of shapes and sizes.”

Badger’s Perfect Garden is an entertaining picture book to help get young children interested in the joys of gardening.