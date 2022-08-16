Downton Abbey: A New Era

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated G, Blu-ray + DVD, 2 discs

Fans of the series Downton Abbey (2010-2015) will enjoy the movie Downton Abbey: A New Era which features the original cast as well as some new additions. The movie sees the Crawleys and their staff host a movie crew and the actors. Filming in homes has become popular and the Crawleys can use the money from the silent film to fix their leaky roof! Another significant plot has the Dowager Countess inheriting a villa in the south of France. Members of her family travel to the villa where they learn more about her past.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is an entertaining film featuring some beginnings, endings, sad moments, happy times and humorous and heartwarming moments. And the cinematography and scenery are excellent.

This 2-disc “Collector’s Edition” has the movie on Blu-ray and DVD along with numerous bonus features such as “Return to Downton Abbey: The Making of A New Era”, “A Legendary Character”, “Creating the Film Within the Film”, “Her Majesty’s Yacht Brittannia”, commentary – and more.

NCIS: The Nineteenth Season

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, DVD, 5 discs

NCIS: The Nineteenth Season has lots happening in the 21 action-packed episodes. The beginning of the season sees Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) beloved boat blown up – and with him in it! It is discovered that Gibbs is tracking a serial killer with the help pf journalist Marcie Warren (Pam Dawber). And they aren’t the only ones tracking the killer. This case eventually takes Gibbs and Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) to Alaska (there is the special feature “NCIS on Location in Alaska.”) The first four episodes of this season are particularly good and end with Gibbs leaving NCIS (and Harmon the show).

While the show’s 19th season bids farewell to Mark Harmon, it welcomes Gary Cole as former FBI agent Alden Parker who takes over leading the team. Katrina Law as Agent Jessica Knight also joins the show. Also appearing are regulars Wilmer Valderrama, Diona Reasonover, Brian Dietzen, Rocky Carroll and David McCallum.

Along with the 21 episodes (almost 15 hours), this 5-disc set includes numerous special features including “Being Gibbs”, “Gary Cole and Katrina Law Join NCIS”, “Torres and Tennant” and more.