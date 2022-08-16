Downton Abbey: A New Era
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated G, Blu-ray + DVD, 2 discs
Fans of the series Downton Abbey (2010-2015) will enjoy the movie Downton Abbey: A New Era which features the original cast as well as some new additions. The movie sees the Crawleys and their staff host a movie crew and the actors. Filming in homes has become popular and the Crawleys can use the money from the silent film to fix their leaky roof! Another significant plot has the Dowager Countess inheriting a villa in the south of France. Members of her family travel to the villa where they learn more about her past.
Downton Abbey: A New Era is an entertaining film featuring some beginnings, endings, sad moments, happy times and humorous and heartwarming moments. And the cinematography and scenery are excellent.
This 2-disc “Collector’s Edition” has the movie on Blu-ray and DVD along with numerous bonus features such as “Return to Downton Abbey: The Making of A New Era”, “A Legendary Character”, “Creating the Film Within the Film”, “Her Majesty’s Yacht Brittannia”, commentary – and more.
NCIS: The Nineteenth Season
Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, DVD, 5 discs
NCIS: The Nineteenth Season has lots happening in the 21 action-packed episodes. The beginning of the season sees Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) beloved boat blown up – and with him in it! It is discovered that Gibbs is tracking a serial killer with the help pf journalist Marcie Warren (Pam Dawber). And they aren’t the only ones tracking the killer. This case eventually takes Gibbs and Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) to Alaska (there is the special feature “NCIS on Location in Alaska.”) The first four episodes of this season are particularly good and end with Gibbs leaving NCIS (and Harmon the show).
While the show’s 19th season bids farewell to Mark Harmon, it welcomes Gary Cole as former FBI agent Alden Parker who takes over leading the team. Katrina Law as Agent Jessica Knight also joins the show. Also appearing are regulars Wilmer Valderrama, Diona Reasonover, Brian Dietzen, Rocky Carroll and David McCallum.
Along with the 21 episodes (almost 15 hours), this 5-disc set includes numerous special features including “Being Gibbs”, “Gary Cole and Katrina Law Join NCIS”, “Torres and Tennant” and more.
While NCIS has been around for two decades, the action-crime-drama is still one of the best shows on television.
Gulliver Returns
Shout! Factory Kids, DVD
Inspired by Jonathan Swift’s book and an idea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Gulliver Returns is an animated movie that the family can watch together. In this story Gulliver isn’t a giant in size, but he is a giant when it comes to courage and heart.
The adventure begins when Gulliver receives an important letter requesting his help from the people of Lilliput. Unfortunately, when he arrives in Lilliput he gets into trouble for not being the large giant that the residents and king of Lilliput were expecting.
When an enemy fleet arrives to take over Lilliput, Gulliver is able to protect everyone proving that even ordinary individuals can do great things. Good animation, an important message and lots of action make this a decent family movie. And a portion of the net proceeds of the DVD will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization that provides food in response to crises, such as to people in Ukraine and around the world.
