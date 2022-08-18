How can I help my cousin change this situation?

Small-town Prejudice

A People who distance themselves from “the other” — whether based on their race/religion/politics or all of these — don’t change easily.

Also, there’s the economic factor. The “new guy” came along, is very successful and can afford to be generous. But the locals are used to commonalities in everyone’s social level in their tight friendship circle.

Mostly, like this man’s family, newcomers do everything possible for their children to be able to adapt successfully. It’s often the first-generation born in the new country, who get involved in the community... e.g., the school board, an environmental issue, hospital charity drives, etc. He could show interest in participating this way.

But if nothing works to thaw this cold reception affecting even the children, the family should weigh the benefits/losses of moving.

FEEDBACK Regarding a mother’s “hidden truths” (July 25):

Reader: “Many of us who grew up in the U.S. or Canada have absolutely no knowledge what hardships our parents and grandparents faced growing up.

“The most likely simple fact is that the letter-writer’s mother wanted the best life possible for her children. Whether it was right or wrong, denying her own heritage may be what she honestly felt was best. (Ellie: and, she likely hoped, what would be safest for her children).

“I believe this daughter should not proceed forward with blaming her mother for her silence on the family’s history, but proceed instead toward understanding the background reasons.

“It’s very likely that some of the ‘new relatives’ the daughter discovered may be able to help her and her siblings to finally understand their family history.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Small-minded people do their community and its children a disservice through mean, petty and ignorant prejudices against race, religion and wrongly-assumed politics of immigrant “outsiders.”

