Fellowship Point
Alice Elliot Dark
Marysue Rucci Books/Scribner
2022, 580 pages
ISBN: 9781982131814
Fellowship Point is one of the best novels that I’ve read. There are likely several reasons for this. Not only is it beautifully written, but a large part of the story involves saving a piece of nature. The fact that the main character is a writer is also interesting.
The story involves Agnes Lee whose family has enjoyed summers on Fellowship Point, a stunning peninsula on the coast of Maine, since the mid-1870s where the Lees have two of the five large cottages. When not at Fellowship Point, Agnes lives in Philadelphia. Now in the twilight of her life she is looking to complete a writing project or two and to protect a wildlife sanctuary on Fellowship Point by convincing the remaining shareholders – including her best friend Polly – to donate the land to a trust. Agnes and Polly are lifelong friends who live different lives but who agree on many things. Unfortunately, while Polly also wants to protect the wildlife sanctuary, her sons have their own ideas for the land which includes developing it.
Another interesting part of the story involves a young editor who is trying to convince Agnes to write a memoir – a project that could involve shedding light on past secrets that will have consequences for others.
Reading about the different lives and relationships of the characters – particularly the eight-decade friendship between Agnes and Polly – was very entertaining. So too was their fight to ensure the longevity of the wildlife sanctuary on Fellowship Point. Sometimes I get bogged down reading longer books and this one is 580 pages, but whenever I had a free moment I’d grab this novel and head to Fellowship Point. Now that’s what an extraordinary book is all about. Highly recommended.
The Star That Always Stays
Anna Rose Johnson
Holiday House
2022, 274 pages
ISBN: 9780823450404
Ages 8+
The Star That Always Stays is a historical fiction based on the author's great-grandmother during 1914 in Michigan, USA. Norvia Nelson has enjoyed living on Beaver Island with her family and grandparents and learning about her Indigenous heritage. She soon realizes and resents how her life can be controlled by others' decisions. With her parents divorce comes several life changes as she moves to Boyne City to live with their new stepfather, Uncle Virgil, and his family. Norvia must learn to navigate her new home, family and school as she faces prejudice on several fronts. Not to mention the difficulties many young girls face in high school, such as dating and being popular.
The book portrays realistic issues of that time - women in education, Indigenous racism and prejudice against divorce. I enjoyed seeing how Norvia and her (extended) family grew throughout the book and faced their challenges. Norvia is an inspiring heroine and I enjoyed reading about her life's experiences, while learning life lessons along the way.
Additionally, contained within the glossary of the book are family photographs of the author's family (whom the characters in the book are based on), definitions and a pronunciation guide for Anishinaabemowin vocabulary, French words and the characters names. I highly recommend this book to anyone.
– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett
Hatchet Island
Paul Doiron
Minotaur Books
2022, 310 pages
ISBN: 97812500235138
Hatchet Island is the latest (and 13th) novel in Paul Doiron’s entertaining Mike Bowditch Mystery series. The series follows game warden investigator Mike Bowditch as he investigates crimes in Maine’s rugged and beautiful wilderness.
This latest book takes place on an island off of the coast of Maine that serves as a research station and sanctuary for endangered seabirds. Mike and his girlfriend, Stacey Stevens, kayak to the island after Stacey receives a call for help from someone she knows on the island. When they arrive at the research station they discover that the biologists are being threatened and that the sanctuary’s founder has gone missing.
After camping at a nearby island, Mike and Stacey return to the research station and discover that two of the biologists have been murdered while a third is missing – and the sanctuary’s founder still has not returned. The murders result in numerous investigators descending on the island where the investigation leads to various people on nearby islands.
A fascinating setting combined with interesting characters and a good plot make this latest mystery from Paul Doiron a good one. Readers who like nature and wilderness with their murder mystery novels will particularly enjoy this whodunit.
Fellowship Point
Alice Elliot Dark
Marysue Rucci Books/Scribner
2022, 580 pages
ISBN: 9781982131814
Fellowship Point is one of the best novels that I’ve read. There are likely several reasons for this. Not only is it beautifully written, but a large part of the story involves saving a piece of nature. The fact that the main character is a writer is also interesting.
The story involves Agnes Lee whose family has enjoyed summers on Fellowship Point, a stunning peninsula on the coast of Maine, since the mid-1870s where the Lees have two of the five large cottages. When not at Fellowship Point, Agnes lives in Philadelphia. Now in the twilight of her life she is looking to complete a writing project or two and to protect a wildlife sanctuary on Fellowship Point by convincing the remaining shareholders – including her best friend Polly – to donate the land to a trust. Agnes and Polly are lifelong friends who live different lives but who agree on many things. Unfortunately, while Polly also wants to protect the wildlife sanctuary, her sons have their own ideas for the land which includes developing it.
Another interesting part of the story involves a young editor who is trying to convince Agnes to write a memoir – a project that could involve shedding light on past secrets that will have consequences for others.
Reading about the different lives and relationships of the characters – particularly the eight-decade friendship between Agnes and Polly – was very entertaining. So too was their fight to ensure the longevity of the wildlife sanctuary on Fellowship Point. Sometimes I get bogged down reading longer books and this one is 580 pages, but whenever I had a free moment I’d grab this novel and head to Fellowship Point. Now that’s what an extraordinary book is all about. Highly recommended.
The Star That Always Stays
Anna Rose Johnson
Holiday House
2022, 274 pages
ISBN: 9780823450404
Ages 8+
The Star That Always Stays is a historical fiction based on the author's great-grandmother during 1914 in Michigan, USA. Norvia Nelson has enjoyed living on Beaver Island with her family and grandparents and learning about her Indigenous heritage. She soon realizes and resents how her life can be controlled by others' decisions. With her parents divorce comes several life changes as she moves to Boyne City to live with their new stepfather, Uncle Virgil, and his family. Norvia must learn to navigate her new home, family and school as she faces prejudice on several fronts. Not to mention the difficulties many young girls face in high school, such as dating and being popular.
The book portrays realistic issues of that time - women in education, Indigenous racism and prejudice against divorce. I enjoyed seeing how Norvia and her (extended) family grew throughout the book and faced their challenges. Norvia is an inspiring heroine and I enjoyed reading about her life's experiences, while learning life lessons along the way.
Additionally, contained within the glossary of the book are family photographs of the author's family (whom the characters in the book are based on), definitions and a pronunciation guide for Anishinaabemowin vocabulary, French words and the characters names. I highly recommend this book to anyone.
– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett
Hatchet Island
Paul Doiron
Minotaur Books
2022, 310 pages
ISBN: 97812500235138
Hatchet Island is the latest (and 13th) novel in Paul Doiron’s entertaining Mike Bowditch Mystery series. The series follows game warden investigator Mike Bowditch as he investigates crimes in Maine’s rugged and beautiful wilderness.
This latest book takes place on an island off of the coast of Maine that serves as a research station and sanctuary for endangered seabirds. Mike and his girlfriend, Stacey Stevens, kayak to the island after Stacey receives a call for help from someone she knows on the island. When they arrive at the research station they discover that the biologists are being threatened and that the sanctuary’s founder has gone missing.
After camping at a nearby island, Mike and Stacey return to the research station and discover that two of the biologists have been murdered while a third is missing – and the sanctuary’s founder still has not returned. The murders result in numerous investigators descending on the island where the investigation leads to various people on nearby islands.
A fascinating setting combined with interesting characters and a good plot make this latest mystery from Paul Doiron a good one. Readers who like nature and wilderness with their murder mystery novels will particularly enjoy this whodunit.
Fellowship Point
Alice Elliot Dark
Marysue Rucci Books/Scribner
2022, 580 pages
ISBN: 9781982131814
Fellowship Point is one of the best novels that I’ve read. There are likely several reasons for this. Not only is it beautifully written, but a large part of the story involves saving a piece of nature. The fact that the main character is a writer is also interesting.
The story involves Agnes Lee whose family has enjoyed summers on Fellowship Point, a stunning peninsula on the coast of Maine, since the mid-1870s where the Lees have two of the five large cottages. When not at Fellowship Point, Agnes lives in Philadelphia. Now in the twilight of her life she is looking to complete a writing project or two and to protect a wildlife sanctuary on Fellowship Point by convincing the remaining shareholders – including her best friend Polly – to donate the land to a trust. Agnes and Polly are lifelong friends who live different lives but who agree on many things. Unfortunately, while Polly also wants to protect the wildlife sanctuary, her sons have their own ideas for the land which includes developing it.
Another interesting part of the story involves a young editor who is trying to convince Agnes to write a memoir – a project that could involve shedding light on past secrets that will have consequences for others.
Reading about the different lives and relationships of the characters – particularly the eight-decade friendship between Agnes and Polly – was very entertaining. So too was their fight to ensure the longevity of the wildlife sanctuary on Fellowship Point. Sometimes I get bogged down reading longer books and this one is 580 pages, but whenever I had a free moment I’d grab this novel and head to Fellowship Point. Now that’s what an extraordinary book is all about. Highly recommended.
The Star That Always Stays
Anna Rose Johnson
Holiday House
2022, 274 pages
ISBN: 9780823450404
Ages 8+
The Star That Always Stays is a historical fiction based on the author's great-grandmother during 1914 in Michigan, USA. Norvia Nelson has enjoyed living on Beaver Island with her family and grandparents and learning about her Indigenous heritage. She soon realizes and resents how her life can be controlled by others' decisions. With her parents divorce comes several life changes as she moves to Boyne City to live with their new stepfather, Uncle Virgil, and his family. Norvia must learn to navigate her new home, family and school as she faces prejudice on several fronts. Not to mention the difficulties many young girls face in high school, such as dating and being popular.
The book portrays realistic issues of that time - women in education, Indigenous racism and prejudice against divorce. I enjoyed seeing how Norvia and her (extended) family grew throughout the book and faced their challenges. Norvia is an inspiring heroine and I enjoyed reading about her life's experiences, while learning life lessons along the way.
Additionally, contained within the glossary of the book are family photographs of the author's family (whom the characters in the book are based on), definitions and a pronunciation guide for Anishinaabemowin vocabulary, French words and the characters names. I highly recommend this book to anyone.
– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett
Hatchet Island
Paul Doiron
Minotaur Books
2022, 310 pages
ISBN: 97812500235138
Hatchet Island is the latest (and 13th) novel in Paul Doiron’s entertaining Mike Bowditch Mystery series. The series follows game warden investigator Mike Bowditch as he investigates crimes in Maine’s rugged and beautiful wilderness.
This latest book takes place on an island off of the coast of Maine that serves as a research station and sanctuary for endangered seabirds. Mike and his girlfriend, Stacey Stevens, kayak to the island after Stacey receives a call for help from someone she knows on the island. When they arrive at the research station they discover that the biologists are being threatened and that the sanctuary’s founder has gone missing.
After camping at a nearby island, Mike and Stacey return to the research station and discover that two of the biologists have been murdered while a third is missing – and the sanctuary’s founder still has not returned. The murders result in numerous investigators descending on the island where the investigation leads to various people on nearby islands.
A fascinating setting combined with interesting characters and a good plot make this latest mystery from Paul Doiron a good one. Readers who like nature and wilderness with their murder mystery novels will particularly enjoy this whodunit.