Anna Rose Johnson

Holiday House

2022, 274 pages

ISBN: 9780823450404

Ages 8+

The Star That Always Stays is a historical fiction based on the author's great-grandmother during 1914 in Michigan, USA. Norvia Nelson has enjoyed living on Beaver Island with her family and grandparents and learning about her Indigenous heritage. She soon realizes and resents how her life can be controlled by others' decisions. With her parents divorce comes several life changes as she moves to Boyne City to live with their new stepfather, Uncle Virgil, and his family. Norvia must learn to navigate her new home, family and school as she faces prejudice on several fronts. Not to mention the difficulties many young girls face in high school, such as dating and being popular.

The book portrays realistic issues of that time - women in education, Indigenous racism and prejudice against divorce. I enjoyed seeing how Norvia and her (extended) family grew throughout the book and faced their challenges. Norvia is an inspiring heroine and I enjoyed reading about her life's experiences, while learning life lessons along the way.

Additionally, contained within the glossary of the book are family photographs of the author's family (whom the characters in the book are based on), definitions and a pronunciation guide for Anishinaabemowin vocabulary, French words and the characters names. I highly recommend this book to anyone.

– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett

Hatchet Island

Paul Doiron

Minotaur Books

2022, 310 pages

ISBN: 97812500235138

Hatchet Island is the latest (and 13th) novel in Paul Doiron’s entertaining Mike Bowditch Mystery series. The series follows game warden investigator Mike Bowditch as he investigates crimes in Maine’s rugged and beautiful wilderness.

This latest book takes place on an island off of the coast of Maine that serves as a research station and sanctuary for endangered seabirds. Mike and his girlfriend, Stacey Stevens, kayak to the island after Stacey receives a call for help from someone she knows on the island. When they arrive at the research station they discover that the biologists are being threatened and that the sanctuary’s founder has gone missing.

After camping at a nearby island, Mike and Stacey return to the research station and discover that two of the biologists have been murdered while a third is missing – and the sanctuary’s founder still has not returned. The murders result in numerous investigators descending on the island where the investigation leads to various people on nearby islands.

A fascinating setting combined with interesting characters and a good plot make this latest mystery from Paul Doiron a good one. Readers who like nature and wilderness with their murder mystery novels will particularly enjoy this whodunit.